FTC Announces Plans to Step Up Privacy Protection

Federal regulator issues warning to consumers, notice to business on data and privacy

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced via blog post it's plans to step up enforcement of laws and regulations designed to protect consumer privacy. The move comes as big data and technology companies are collecting an unprecedented amount of personal information from users.

The FTC notes that technology and data collection have combined to make life easier for consumers in a number of industries. However, the regulator warned that this convenience comes with significant risk.

That risk: ". . . the extent to which highly personal information that people choose not to disclose even to family, friends, or colleagues is actually shared with complete strangers. These strangers participate in the often shadowy ad tech and data broker ecosystem where companies have a profit motive to share data at an unprecedented scale and granularity."

The FTC gets specific, noting that a combination of location information and sensitive personal data can be mined and create opportunity for abuse:

"Beyond location information generated automatically by consumers’ connected devices, millions of people also actively generate their own sensitive data, including by using apps to test their blood sugar, record their sleep patterns, monitor their blood pressure, or track their fitness, or sharing face and other biometric information to use app or device features. The potent combination of location data and user-generated health data creates a new frontier of potential harms to consumers."

The FTC also cited a specific example of consumer harm from data collection:

". . . the FTC reached a settlement with Flo Health, alleging the company shared with third parties – including Google and Facebook – sensitive health information about women collected from its period and fertility-tracking app, despite promising to keep this information private."

In addition to a warning to consumers about sharing information via apps and online activity, the FTC warned companies that enforcement actions can and do happen and that privacy invasions are prohibited under state and federal laws:

"There are numerous state and federal laws that govern the collection, use, and sharing of sensitive consumer data, including many enforced by the Commission. The FTC has brought hundreds of cases to protect the security and privacy of consumers’ personal information, some of which have included substantial civil penalties. In addition to Section 5 of the FTC Act, which broadly prohibits unfair and deceptive trade practices, the Commission also enforces the Safeguards Rule, the Health Breach Notification Rule, and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule."

In short, companies or entities that violate consumer privacy or use sensitive, personal information for nefarious purposes should be aware that the FTC is watching and willing to take action.