Tennessee Faith Group Speaks Out on Religious Discrimination Case

Southern Christian Coalition laments court decision in adoption case

For months, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition have publicly spoken out against the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, and their defense of an East Tennessee adoption agency, Holston Home, that refused to work with a Jewish couple solely on the basis of their faith. Earlier this week, a panel of 3 judges in Tennessee dismissed the case, with the dissenting judge indicating that the majority votes didn't fully consider the extent of the religious discrimination that occurred.

Following the dismissal of the case, the Southern Christian Coalition released statements from pastors noting that the decision could be seen as an endorsement of religious discrimination by the judiciary.

"Today, I'm disappointed to see the ruling of the 3-judge panel that dismissed the case of Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram who experienced religious discrimination when they tried to work with the Holston Home for Children, an adoption agency in East Tennessee," said Rev. Josh Scott, Pastor of GracePointe Church in Nashville. "As a Christian, an adoptive father, and a pastor who has previously spoken out against the decision of this agency, I strongly support the separation of church and state, and believe that all Christians must speak out against religious discrimination, especially when it prevents a child from having loving parents. When we betray our commitment to the separation of church and state, we leave ourselves vulnerable to religious tyranny and Christian Nationalism."

"I believe that every child, no matter where they live, the color of their skin, or the religion of their parents, deserves a safe and loving home to grow up in, and that every American, no matter their race or religion, deserves to live free from discrimination in this country," said Rev. John Gill, Pastor of Church the Savior United Church of Christ in Knoxville. "With the influence of the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, the Holston Home for Children decided to cling to their 'freedom of religion,' which they used as a justification to discriminate on the basis of faith. As Americans, whether we worship at a church, mosque, synagogue, or temple, America has no second-class faiths, and by dismissing this case, the court is showing its preference for Christian Nationalism over the preservation of the separation of church and state on which our country was founded."