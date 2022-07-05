Garrett Campaign Announces Endorsements in School Board Race

Advocate Andy

Group includes parents and education leaders from across Williamson County

District 12 School Board candidate Nancy Garrett announced today that her campaign has the support of more than 100 public education leaders as the incumbent board member seeks re-election in August.

In a statement, Garrett said:

“I’m honored to have the support of these school leaders who are the backbone of our community. These citizens have worked together to build the positive national reputation of WCS schools in the arts, athletics, and academics.”

These endorsements include current and former parent volunteers from many school support organizations, former and retired local teachers, and former WCS and FSSD school board members and administrators.

Garrett, the incumbent District 12 representative for the Williamson County Board of Education, has also been elected by her fellow Board Members to serve as Board Chair since 2020. Prior to that, she served two terms as Vice Chair. A Williamson County Schools graduate, and daughter of a WCS teacher, she was appointed to the Board in November of 2016, and elected to the Board in 2018. She was a PTO leader every year of her son’s school career and has had 15 family members graduate from WCS.

Among the endorses is Lauren Sullivan, a former PTO President at Oakview Elementary, who said:

“Nancy Garrett loves her community and its citizens. She has a passion for our schools and children. I trust her to keep our students and teachers at the forefront of her decision-making process, and I enthusiastically endorse her for the District 12 school board seat."

Kent McNish, a former Franklin Special School District (FSSD) Board Member said of Garrett:

“The voters of FSSD elected me to the Board of Education five times between 1994 and 2012. I was privileged to know and work with Nancy Garrett. She has a strong commitment to the children of the WCS. Her record of service is outstanding. I hope the voters of the 12th District will return her for another term. A good Board member brings no bias to the work of a school board--only what is in the best interest of children. She supports principals, teachers, and she supports families. I am proud to support Nancy Garrett for another term on the Williamson County Board of Education.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mrvn_0gVVG6R400
Kelly Tungay/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elections# Politics# School Board# Public Schools# Williamson County Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1754 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Nashville, TN

Tennessee Faith Group Speaks Out on Religious Discrimination Case

Southern Christian Coalition laments court decision in adoption case. For months, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition have publicly spoken out against the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, and their defense of an East Tennessee adoption agency, Holston Home, that refused to work with a Jewish couple solely on the basis of their faith. Earlier this week, a panel of 3 judges in Tennessee dismissed the case, with the dissenting judge indicating that the majority votes didn't fully consider the extent of the religious discrimination that occurred.

Read full story
3 comments

Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Personal Privacy

CFPB tackles misuse of credit reports and background screening reports. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued an advisory regarding the use and sharing of consumer credit reports and background screening reports. The move is intended to provide protection from personal privacy invasions that can result from data collection and distribution.

Read full story

Advocates Call on Congress to Take Action on Air Travel Crisis

Frequent cancellations, high fees, flight delays prompt call to action. In response to a summer travel surge and a subsequent air travel crisis resulting in stranded passengers due to flight cancellations and long delays as airlines face a pilot shortage, consumer advocates are calling on Congress to give new powers to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Read full story
4 comments

Consumer Bureau Takes Aim at Debt Collection "Junk Fees"

Financial regulator outlines illegal fees, takes action to prevent unlawful debt collection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued an advisory opinion noting that the so-called "convenience fees" often charged by debt collectors to facilitate debt repayment are prohibited by federal law.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Advocates Applaud New State Authority Over Credit Bureaus

New federal rule allows states to take on abusive credit reporting practices. The consumer advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) are cheering a new rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that will allow states to take action to protect citizens from abusive practices by credit reporting agencies (Experian, Equifax, TransUnion).

Read full story
Williamson County, TN

Williamson Democrats Challenge Gov. Lee to Stand with Teachers

Local party calls on Lee to repudiate remarks by top education advisor. The Democratic Party in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's home county is calling on the governor to repudiate remarks made by a top education advisor. The Williamson County Democratic Party is also noting its stance in support of teachers in Williamson County and across Tennessee.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Call for Regulatory Action Against TAB Bank

Coalition calls TAB's practices "predatory," calls on FDIC to downgrade bank's rating. A coalition of consumer groups is calling on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take regulatory action against Utah-based TAB Bank for what the groups call "predatory" lending practices.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Group Decries "Christian Nationalism"

Southern Christian Coalition says doctrine represents "extreme" agenda. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition held a press conference today during which they decried the influence of so-called "Christian Nationalism" on America's public policy landscape.

Read full story
46 comments

Consumer Group Urges Caution in Use of Off-Highway Vehicles

Summertime is popular for use of OHVs, vehicles pose safety risks to kids. As the summer surge in use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) continues, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) is issuing a warning about the risks posed by these vehicles.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Leaders Respond to Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6th Testimony

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "moral courage" from Tennessee political leaders. In response to yesterday's testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in the January 6th Committee hearings, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Tennessee's political leaders to act with moral courage and hold the former President accountable.

Read full story
81 comments
Tennessee State

Planned Parenthood Suspends Abortion Services in Tennessee

Move follows enactment of "Heartbeat Bill" banning abortions after six weeks. Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs cased that overturned the abortion protections provided by Roe v. Wade, Tennessee's Attorney General moved to quickly enact Tennessee laws that severely restrict abortion access. In response to the Supreme Court case and a subsequent Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced today that it is suspending abortion services in the state.

Read full story
11 comments

Proposed FTC Rule Would Protect Car Buyers

Federal regulator seeks to end junk fees, bait-and-switch advertising. The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed rule that would ban junk fees and bait-and-switch advertising in the car buying marketplace.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Accountability for Jan. 6th Insurrection

Southern Christian Coalition says hearings demonstrate conspiracy to overthrow government. Following last week's hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called for accountability from the Tennessee elected officials who continue to perpetuate the misinformation that led to the insurrection.

Read full story
82 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Respond to Ending of Roe v. Wade

Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.

Read full story
40 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville-based Christian Author Speaks Out on Roe v. Wade

Priest says sanctity of life, individual conscience are not mutually exclusive. A Christian priest and author based in Nashville released a video statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns the abortion protections found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Faith Coalition Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Gun Legislation

Group expresses disappointment in Senators Blackburn, Hagerty for their opposition to gun safety. Following passage of historic, bipartisan legislation on gun control, the Southern Christian Coalition applauded Congress for finally taking action to save lives and reduce gun violence. Even so, the group also expressed disappointment in Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty as two voted against the measure.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Gubernatorial Candidate Martin States Opposition to Overturning Roe v. Wade

Democratic candidate says reproductive rights are on the ballot in November. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin today reacted swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case that overturns the reproductive rights found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications. On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.

Read full story
181 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy