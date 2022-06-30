Southern Christian Coalition Speaks Out on Abortion Ban

Faith leaders lament lack of reproductive healthcare for women as Planned Parenthood ceases abortion services

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out this week following a court ruling that resulted in a ban on most abortions in the state. The ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals means women are not eligible for an abortion after their pregnancy has reached six weeks. As a result of this ruling and the recent U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision, Planned Parenthood announced it is no longer providing abortion services in Tennessee.

In a statement, the pastors expressed concern for women in the state who will now lack access to reproductive healthcare.

"As a mother and a pastor who spent years working as a hospital chaplain, I am devastated that the state of Tennessee will no longer be offering abortion services as a part of necessary healthcare for women in our state," said Rev. Dr. Lilliam Lammers, Associate Pastor of First Congregational Church in Memphis. "I am even more disheartened that many who identify as Christians have been at the center of efforts to end this type of care for women. For too many Christians, this issue has been oversimplified to a narrative of carelessness and heartlessness. The realities of abortion care are far more nuanced and complex. Tennessee women deserve better than laws that lump all of us into a category of ones incapable of making moral decisions after consultation with our families, our doctors and our faith traditions."

One retired physician and pastor noted the safety risks this decision creates.

"As a pastor, a Christian, and a retired physician, I believe that everyone, wherever she lives, whatever her income, deserves privacy and respect to make important reproductive decisions with the doctors she chooses, with the spiritual advisors of her choice, and with her God," Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church in Nashville. "Unfortunately, here in Tennessee, now that Planned Parenthood Offices across the state have stopped providing abortion care, that means that politicians are making decisions that women should be making, along with the advice of their doctors and faith leaders. Now that the option of safe abortion care has been taken away, we know that women’s lives are at risk, which is absolutely heartbreaking and unnecessary."