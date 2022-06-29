Tennessee Faith Leaders Respond to Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6th Testimony

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "moral courage" from Tennessee political leaders

In response to yesterday's testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in the January 6th Committee hearings, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Tennessee's political leaders to act with moral courage and hold the former President accountable.

The group released a statement expressing dismay at the conduct of former President Trump and encouraging Tennessee's delegates to Congress to take action.

"Today I join Cassidy Hutchinson's dismay, disgust, and horror at former President Trump's willingness to destroy anyone and anything, including American democracy, in order to remain in office." said Rev. Donna Whitney. "Cassidy Hutchinson was a committed Republican Trump White House Staffer and I applaud her courage for coming forward to tell the truth, at great personal cost. Hearing that the Trump Team continues to threaten potential witnesses to the committee shows how deep and criminal the conspiracy was to overturn the results of the 2020 election."

Whitney said that Tennessee's Republican Members of Congress have been complicit in promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories and in covering up Trump's culpability for the insurrection of January 6, 2021.

"The Trump Republicans, including Tennessee's two Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, including all 7 Trump Republican Representatives, Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischman, Scott Dejarlais, Mark Green, John Rose, and Dave Kustoff, are complicit with the conspiracy by continuing to discount the work of the committee of finding and revealing the truth, all while continuing to spread "the Big Lie." They have displayed their fidelity to Donald Trump over allowing voters to choose their elected leaders. It's past time for accountability for the Trump Republicans who refuse to speak the truth about the events of January 6th and the 2020 election."