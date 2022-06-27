Proposed FTC Rule Would Protect Car Buyers

Federal regulator seeks to end junk fees, bait-and-switch advertising

The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed rule that would ban junk fees and bait-and-switch advertising in the car buying marketplace.

The move comes amid inflation and supply issues making car buying more expensive than in recent years. Further, a report by the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) notes that consumers complain about the car buying experience more than any other industry.

The FTC noted that the current surge in pricing makes their action more urgent:

“As auto prices surge, the Commission is taking comprehensive action to prohibit junk fees, bait-and-switch advertising, and other practices that hit consumers’ pocketbooks,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Our proposed rule would save consumers time and money and help ensure a level playing field for honest dealers.”

The FTC proposal would result in the following actions to improve the car buying experience for consumers: