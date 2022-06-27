Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Accountability for Jan. 6th Insurrection

Southern Christian Coalition says hearings demonstrate conspiracy to overthrow government

Following last week's hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called for accountability from the Tennessee elected officials who continue to perpetuate the misinformation that led to the insurrection.

In a statement, the group noted that all 9 Tennessee Republicans in Congress continue to support the claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and all have stood in the way of accountability for former President Trump.

"We can all agree that in America, voters get to decide who will hold elected office. No one should maintain their power when it goes against the will of the voters," said Rev. Gordon Myers, Retired Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Pastor in Arlington. "Yet it's clear from the ongoing hearings from the January 6th Commission that former President Trump was determined to hold on to power and to ostracize or fire anyone who told him the truth that he did not win the 2020 election, even to the point of attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice in order to continue in office contrary to the will of the people. Unfortunately, Trump Republicans across the country, including Representatives Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischman, Scott Dejarlais, Mark Green, John Rose, and Dave Kustoff from Tennessee, went along with this criminal conspiracy by voting to overturn the will of the people and voting against certifying the results of the election.

"Not only did they intentionally vote to overturn the will of voters, to this day they continue to promote 'The Big Lie' to the public. These elected leaders claim to hold Christian faith, yet each time they lie about the 2020 election they ignore the commandment, ‘you shall not bear false witness.' And it's not only those in Washington DC. Elected leaders all across the state, including Governor Bill Lee, still refuse to admit the legitimacy of the 2020 election and instead continue to support their idolatry of Donald Trump over honesty, integrity, and their oath of office."

The group asserted that leaders perpetuating the very conspiracy theories that led to the events of Jan. 6th should be held accountable and then called them to repentance for their misdeeds.

"No matter our color, background, or party, most of us value living in a democratic country and the freedom this provides," said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church of Nashville. “All 7 Members Tennessee's Republican Delegation in the US House were lured by a false gospel promulgated by Donald Trump, and they were determined to give Donald Trump power he did not earn. And to this day, these Trump Republicans, some of whom even asked Trump for pardons for their involvement in January 6th, continue to spread 'The Big Lie' while blocking the policies the majority of Americans support. And just this week, in a blatantly anti-democratic statement, Governor Lee denied that the events of January 6 constituted an insurrection and called the January 6 hearings “a distraction.” We must hold these elected leaders accountable and call them to repentance for their ongoing lies to Tennesseans."