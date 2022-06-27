Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Accountability for Jan. 6th Insurrection

Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition says hearings demonstrate conspiracy to overthrow government

Following last week's hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called for accountability from the Tennessee elected officials who continue to perpetuate the misinformation that led to the insurrection.

In a statement, the group noted that all 9 Tennessee Republicans in Congress continue to support the claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and all have stood in the way of accountability for former President Trump.

"We can all agree that in America, voters get to decide who will hold elected office. No one should maintain their power when it goes against the will of the voters," said Rev. Gordon Myers, Retired Evangelical Lutheran Church of America Pastor in Arlington. "Yet it's clear from the ongoing hearings from the January 6th Commission that former President Trump was determined to hold on to power and to ostracize or fire anyone who told him the truth that he did not win the 2020 election, even to the point of attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice in order to continue in office contrary to the will of the people. Unfortunately, Trump Republicans across the country, including Representatives Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischman, Scott Dejarlais, Mark Green, John Rose, and Dave Kustoff from Tennessee, went along with this criminal conspiracy by voting to overturn the will of the people and voting against certifying the results of the election. 

"Not only did they intentionally vote to overturn the will of voters, to this day they continue to promote 'The Big Lie' to the public. These elected leaders claim to hold Christian faith, yet each time they lie about the 2020 election they ignore the commandment, ‘you shall not bear false witness.' And it's not only those in Washington DC. Elected leaders all across the state, including Governor Bill Lee, still refuse to admit the legitimacy of the 2020 election and instead continue to support their idolatry of Donald Trump over honesty, integrity, and their oath of office."

The group asserted that leaders perpetuating the very conspiracy theories that led to the events of Jan. 6th should be held accountable and then called them to repentance for their misdeeds.

"No matter our color, background, or party, most of us value living in a democratic country and the freedom this provides," said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church of Nashville. “All 7 Members Tennessee's Republican Delegation in the US House were lured by a false gospel promulgated by Donald Trump, and they were determined to give Donald Trump power he did not earn. And to this day, these Trump Republicans, some of whom even asked Trump for pardons for their involvement in January 6th, continue to spread 'The Big Lie' while blocking the policies the majority of Americans support. And just this week, in a blatantly anti-democratic statement, Governor Lee denied that the events of January 6 constituted an insurrection and called the January 6 hearings “a distraction.” We must hold these elected leaders accountable and call them to repentance for their ongoing lies to Tennesseans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXxYU_0gNXwhFa00
Darren Halstead/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# January 6# Insurrection# Donald Trump# Big Lie

Comments / 43

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1571 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Group Urges Caution in Use of Off-Highway Vehicles

Summertime is popular for use of OHVs, vehicles pose safety risks to kids. As the summer surge in use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs) continues, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) is issuing a warning about the risks posed by these vehicles.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Leaders Respond to Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6th Testimony

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "moral courage" from Tennessee political leaders. In response to yesterday's testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in the January 6th Committee hearings, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Tennessee's political leaders to act with moral courage and hold the former President accountable.

Read full story
58 comments
Tennessee State

Planned Parenthood Suspends Abortion Services in Tennessee

Move follows enactment of "Heartbeat Bill" banning abortions after six weeks. Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs cased that overturned the abortion protections provided by Roe v. Wade, Tennessee's Attorney General moved to quickly enact Tennessee laws that severely restrict abortion access. In response to the Supreme Court case and a subsequent Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced today that it is suspending abortion services in the state.

Read full story
11 comments

Proposed FTC Rule Would Protect Car Buyers

Federal regulator seeks to end junk fees, bait-and-switch advertising. The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed rule that would ban junk fees and bait-and-switch advertising in the car buying marketplace.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Respond to Ending of Roe v. Wade

Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.

Read full story
40 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville-based Christian Author Speaks Out on Roe v. Wade

Priest says sanctity of life, individual conscience are not mutually exclusive. A Christian priest and author based in Nashville released a video statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns the abortion protections found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Faith Coalition Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Gun Legislation

Group expresses disappointment in Senators Blackburn, Hagerty for their opposition to gun safety. Following passage of historic, bipartisan legislation on gun control, the Southern Christian Coalition applauded Congress for finally taking action to save lives and reduce gun violence. Even so, the group also expressed disappointment in Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty as two voted against the measure.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Gubernatorial Candidate Martin States Opposition to Overturning Roe v. Wade

Democratic candidate says reproductive rights are on the ballot in November. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin today reacted swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case that overturns the reproductive rights found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications. On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.

Read full story
175 comments
Washington State

Consumer Groups Support Washington State's Ban on Using Credit Scores in Insurance Decisions

Coalition of groups files court brief urging continuation of credit score ban. A coalition of consumer groups has filed a brief in Thurston County Superior Court urging the court to uphold a ban on using credit scores in insurance decisions. The temporary ban was issued by Washington's Commissioner of Insurance.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.

Read full story
29 comments
Tennessee State

Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.

Read full story
12 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Reduce Credit Card Penalty Fees

Report indicates consumers pay $12 billion a year in penalties, fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week that they are taking action designed to reduce the amount and number of penalties and fees consumers pay to credit card companies.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Group Supports SEC's Proposed Climate Disclosure Rule

Consumer Federation of America backs SEC in attempt to require companies to disclose climate impacts. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) announced its support this week for a proposal released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would require businesses to disclose climate-related risks and climate-warming activities.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Bipartisan Legislation on Gun Control

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "common sense" gun legislation. At a press conference today, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

Read full story
100 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action on Overdraft Fees

Regulator seeking ways to protect consumers from excessive bank fees. In a recent blog post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicated it is taking action to protect consumers from excessive banking fees, especially overdraft and insufficient funds fees.

Read full story
2 comments

Consumer Bureau Launches Effort to Improve Bank Customer Service

Inquiry seeks ways to allow customers to exercise legal rights. A new inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seeking input from banks and their customers about ways the industry can improve customer service in the age of algorithmic banking.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamson County, TN

Welch Campaign Announces Endorsements in Williamson County School Board Race

School Board members, school leaders, and parents among those backing Welch. Eric Welch today announced a slew of endorsements in his campaign for re-election to the District 10 School Board seat in Williamson County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy