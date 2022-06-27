Nashville-based Christian Author Speaks Out on Roe v. Wade

Priest says sanctity of life, individual conscience are not mutually exclusive

A Christian priest and author based in Nashville released a video statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns the abortion protections found in Roe v. Wade.

Rev. Kira Austin-Young, Priest of St. Ann's Episcopal Church and author of "Pro-Choice and Christian" said she believes that supporting the both the sanctity of life and individual conscience is possible.

Austin-Young explained the basis of her beliefs and expressed her concern for pregnant women endangered by Tennessee's near-total ban on abortion.

"Like many people around the country today I am grieving and angry about the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health" and the overturning of 50 years of legal precedent that secured the rights of pregnant people to make decisions about their own bodies.



"As an Episcopal priest, I believe both in the sanctity of life and the importance of individual conscience. Pregnant people deserve to make decisions about their reproductive lives in consultation with their medical professionals, families, and spiritual leaders without being hindered by the government. This Supreme Court decision will make it more difficult for people with the capacity for pregnancy to get the care they need and to make decisions for themselves and their families that enable the flourishing that God desires for all of us. In a state like Tennessee, my prayer is that this decision would compel our legislature to act in consistently pro-life ways, such as expanding Medicare, eliminating the death penalty, and funding education."