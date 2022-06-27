Tennessee Physicians Respond to Ending of Roe v. Wade

Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.

In an email to supporters, Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a physician affiliated with Protect My Care, outlined the harms of the ruling and called for action to support and protect women's health.

"As physicians, we are called to provide counsel, care, and compassion for anyone who seeks our help," said Bono. "That includes our pregnant patients.

"I think most of us would agree that no pregnant Tennessean in uncertain circumstances should feel they are walking alone. We all want support and kindness as we make major decisions about our lives. When I think about what it looks like to feel empathy and be there for one another, threatening jail time and fines feels like the opposite."

Bono then called on Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee policymakers to take action to protect children and families:

"If Governor Lee and state lawmakers truly cared about protecting life they would instead be focused on supporting policy that actually supports healthy families, which would include making sure all children are fed, all families have healthcare, and working parents have access to affordable childcare," Bono said.

"Instead, these politicians have been opposed to expanding health care to hundreds of thousands by expanding Medicaid, restricted access to medical advice and abortion care, and they have sought to shame LGBTQ children which have been proven to endanger children already struggling with so much."