Gubernatorial Candidate Martin States Opposition to Overturning Roe v. Wade

Democratic candidate says reproductive rights are on the ballot in November

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin today reacted swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case that overturns the reproductive rights found in Roe v. Wade.

Martin noted that as a result of the decision, abortion will effectively be illegal in Tennessee within 30 days. This position was echoed when Tennessee's Attorney General, Herb Slatery, announced his office is already moving to enact the state's near-total abortion ban triggered by today's decision.

In an email to supporters, Martin outlined his position and indicated that if he is elected Governor in November, he'll work to protect the rights of women in Tennessee.

Martin said:

"For nearly 50 years, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land — protecting the right to choose and reproductive health. Today, on this horrific day, that has come to end. In Tennessee, all abortions will be effectively illegal in thirty days, and it will have the greatest impact on our most vulnerable communities."

Martin added that the safety of women will be at stake as a result of the policies enacted by incumbent Gov. Bill Lee.

"Make no mistake, abortions will still occur, but they will no longer be safe. Some will say that people can travel to other states, but not only does that further burden women without resources in an already difficult time, but it also fails to acknowledge that our rights are limited by an extremist Supreme Court and state legislature. As a physician, I also worry about how this impacts how we treat women in the hospital - how can I give someone the best medical care possible when medical decisions are no longer just between a woman and her doctor? Tennessee's trigger law will be detrimental to the health and safety of all Tennesseans, and we cannot let that stand."