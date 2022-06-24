Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications

On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.

Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room doctor practicing in Nashville, issued a statement outlining her concerns about the decision and what it means for Tennessee women.

“My heart goes out to any person in Tennessee who is angry or afraid about what will happen in our state. The countdown begins on the “trigger ban”. I am worried more than ever for my pregnant patients."

The "trigger ban" refers to Tennessee law that says that upon any Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortions are made effectively illegal in Tennessee within 30 days. Tennessee is among a handful of states with such provisions.

“As a physician, my job is to care for people in my emergency department on what is likely one of the worst days of their lives,” continued Dr. Green. “When a woman comes to the ER and I have to deliver devastating news, she should expect to hear sound medical advice about what to do, including referral to an obstetrician who can perform an abortion to prevent her illness or death. Now, those options have just narrowed. We will see suffering and we will see deaths as a result of this decision.”