Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.

The pastors outlined their concerns with the decision in a statement released this morning. Specifically, the pastors expressed concern for the lives of those who need abortion care as a result of complications with pregnancies. The pastors also called for compassion for women in difficult circumstances.

“I am grieved by today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade” said Rev. Laura Becker, Pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. “Decisions about our bodies and their care should be between the individual, our doctors, and our God. The worrisome truth is that now that abortions will no longer be legal in the majority of states in the US, including Tennessee, it will only eliminate the option for safe abortions, and it will impact already-marginalized communities the most. It is a moral failure on the part of our government to eliminate access to abortion care when our country offers so little support for young families in terms of affordable health care, parental leave, or subsidized childcare.”

“I am both heartbroken and scared of what the effects of overturning Roe v Wade mean for Tennesseans, and that many who believe themselves to be Christians have been at the center of this effort,” said Rev. Dr. Lilliam Lammers, Associate Pastor of First Congregational Church in Memphis. “Jesus calls us to love our neighbor as ourselves, yet this ruling is devoid of the values of care, empathy, freedom, and privacy. A ruling like this negates the complexities of human lives, which Christ always met with compassion in the Gospels."

Lammers continued by noting that women end pregnancies for a variety of reasons.

“Women I love have ended pregnancies. All of these women have multiple children. I guarantee that each and every one of us loves and cares for someone who has ended a pregnancy, whether we know about it or not. Women choose to end pregnancies for many, often complicated reasons- frequently medical ones, and now in Tennessee, a safe termination will no longer be an option."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0WTF_0gL2TQT800
Adam Szuscik/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Abortion# Roe v Wade# Tennessee Politics# Abortion Politics# Pastors and Abortion

Comments / 175

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1542 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Proposed FTC Rule Would Protect Car Buyers

Federal regulator seeks to end junk fees, bait-and-switch advertising. The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposed rule that would ban junk fees and bait-and-switch advertising in the car buying marketplace.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Accountability for Jan. 6th Insurrection

Southern Christian Coalition says hearings demonstrate conspiracy to overthrow government. Following last week's hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called for accountability from the Tennessee elected officials who continue to perpetuate the misinformation that led to the insurrection.

Read full story
36 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Respond to Ending of Roe v. Wade

Protect My Care Coalition says ruling will endanger women's lives. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and will trigger a near-total abortion ban in Tennessee, a group of physicians affiliated with the Protect My Care healthcare advocacy coalition is encouraging supporters to take action and warning of the dangers to women resulting from the decision.

Read full story
30 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville-based Christian Author Speaks Out on Roe v. Wade

Priest says sanctity of life, individual conscience are not mutually exclusive. A Christian priest and author based in Nashville released a video statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case that overturns the abortion protections found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Faith Coalition Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Gun Legislation

Group expresses disappointment in Senators Blackburn, Hagerty for their opposition to gun safety. Following passage of historic, bipartisan legislation on gun control, the Southern Christian Coalition applauded Congress for finally taking action to save lives and reduce gun violence. Even so, the group also expressed disappointment in Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty as two voted against the measure.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Gubernatorial Candidate Martin States Opposition to Overturning Roe v. Wade

Democratic candidate says reproductive rights are on the ballot in November. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin today reacted swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case that overturns the reproductive rights found in Roe v. Wade.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications. On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Consumer Groups Support Washington State's Ban on Using Credit Scores in Insurance Decisions

Coalition of groups files court brief urging continuation of credit score ban. A coalition of consumer groups has filed a brief in Thurston County Superior Court urging the court to uphold a ban on using credit scores in insurance decisions. The temporary ban was issued by Washington's Commissioner of Insurance.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.

Read full story
25 comments
Tennessee State

Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.

Read full story
12 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Reduce Credit Card Penalty Fees

Report indicates consumers pay $12 billion a year in penalties, fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week that they are taking action designed to reduce the amount and number of penalties and fees consumers pay to credit card companies.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Group Supports SEC's Proposed Climate Disclosure Rule

Consumer Federation of America backs SEC in attempt to require companies to disclose climate impacts. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) announced its support this week for a proposal released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would require businesses to disclose climate-related risks and climate-warming activities.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Bipartisan Legislation on Gun Control

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "common sense" gun legislation. At a press conference today, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

Read full story
100 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action on Overdraft Fees

Regulator seeking ways to protect consumers from excessive bank fees. In a recent blog post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicated it is taking action to protect consumers from excessive banking fees, especially overdraft and insufficient funds fees.

Read full story
2 comments

Consumer Bureau Launches Effort to Improve Bank Customer Service

Inquiry seeks ways to allow customers to exercise legal rights. A new inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seeking input from banks and their customers about ways the industry can improve customer service in the age of algorithmic banking.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamson County, TN

Welch Campaign Announces Endorsements in Williamson County School Board Race

School Board members, school leaders, and parents among those backing Welch. Eric Welch today announced a slew of endorsements in his campaign for re-election to the District 10 School Board seat in Williamson County.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Warn of Dangers of Infant Rockers

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports accidental deaths from use of infant rockers for sleep. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an announcement warning of the dangers of using Fisher-Price infant rockers for sleep and of leaving infants unsupervised in the rockers.

Read full story
3 comments

Consumers Will Save $30 Billion with New Gas Furnace Standards

Consumer coalition applauds Biden Administration for taking action. A coalition of consumer groups applauded the release of the U.S. Department of Energy's new standards for gas furnaces, claiming the move will mean up to $30 billion in savings for American consumers.

Read full story
2 comments

Consumer Bureau Report Shows Impact of Faulty Credit Reporting on Military Families

Report reveals financial harms caused by failures of credit bureaus. A report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) exposed the financial harms to military families caused by faulty credit reporting.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy