Tennessee Pastors Condemn SCOTUS Ruling on Roe v. Wade

Southern Christian Coalition says overturning Roe puts lives at risk

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition immediately condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case today that overturns Roe v. Wade and will effectively make abortion illegal in Tennessee.

The pastors outlined their concerns with the decision in a statement released this morning. Specifically, the pastors expressed concern for the lives of those who need abortion care as a result of complications with pregnancies. The pastors also called for compassion for women in difficult circumstances.

“I am grieved by today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade” said Rev. Laura Becker, Pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. “Decisions about our bodies and their care should be between the individual, our doctors, and our God. The worrisome truth is that now that abortions will no longer be legal in the majority of states in the US, including Tennessee, it will only eliminate the option for safe abortions, and it will impact already-marginalized communities the most. It is a moral failure on the part of our government to eliminate access to abortion care when our country offers so little support for young families in terms of affordable health care, parental leave, or subsidized childcare.”

“I am both heartbroken and scared of what the effects of overturning Roe v Wade mean for Tennesseans, and that many who believe themselves to be Christians have been at the center of this effort,” said Rev. Dr. Lilliam Lammers, Associate Pastor of First Congregational Church in Memphis. “Jesus calls us to love our neighbor as ourselves, yet this ruling is devoid of the values of care, empathy, freedom, and privacy. A ruling like this negates the complexities of human lives, which Christ always met with compassion in the Gospels."

Lammers continued by noting that women end pregnancies for a variety of reasons.

“Women I love have ended pregnancies. All of these women have multiple children. I guarantee that each and every one of us loves and cares for someone who has ended a pregnancy, whether we know about it or not. Women choose to end pregnancies for many, often complicated reasons- frequently medical ones, and now in Tennessee, a safe termination will no longer be an option."