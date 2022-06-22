Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Reduce Credit Card Penalty Fees

Report indicates consumers pay $12 billion a year in penalties, fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week that they are taking action designed to reduce the amount and number of penalties and fees consumers pay to credit card companies.

The review of credit card late fee policies comes following the release of a report showing that customers pay $12 billion a year in such fees.

“Credit card late fees are big revenue generators for card issuers. We want to know how the card issuers determine these fees and whether existing rules are undermining the reforms enacted by Congress over a decade ago,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “This effort is particularly timely since current rules might give companies the incentive to impose big hikes based on inflation.”

The CFPB action is essentially a review of current policies of credit card companies ahead of a proposed rulemaking action that could result in a reduction of allowable fees.

The CFPB is seeking data about credit card late fees and late payments, assessing whether those fees are “reasonable and proportional.” We are also seeking data about card issuers’ revenue and expenses, the potential deterrent effect of late fees, and the role late fees play in credit card companies’ profitability.

The CFPB's report on credit card late fees showed that such fees fall disproportionately on those least able to pay.

Specifically, the report found:

"18 of the top 20 card issuers set late fees at or near the established maximum level. The report also found that the credit card market continues to generate sizable profit from late fees. Credit card companies charged $12 billion in late fee penalties in 2020. This makes up 10 percent of the total cost of credit cards to customers. And that revenue comes disproportionately from people living in low-income neighborhoods."