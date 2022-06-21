Tennessee Pastors Continue Call for Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Bipartisan Legislation on Gun Control

Southern Christian Coalition calls for "common sense" gun legislation

At a press conference today, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

Rev. Ella Clay, Pastor of Historic First Community Church in Nashville opened the press conference by calling our Senators to support bipartisan efforts, asking our Senators to be consensus builders and to listen to constituents and faith leaders, "I know Senator Blackburn speaks constantly about her spiritual and religious beliefs as a Christian, which is why we plead with her to follow the words of Jesus who said, 'Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God.'"

Rev. Rick Roberts, Pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, said, "Gun violence in America, and specifically in Tennessee, is out of control. We have to come together on a bipartisan basis to support common sense. Senators Blackburn and Hagerty, please meet with us again so we can continue the conversation. With so much bipartisan support across the country we need our elected leaders to listen to their constituents and not their wallets, and to our cries for help, and to be a voice for common sense."

Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church in Nashville shared her grief as a mother, grandmother and as an American and concluded her remarks saying, "As an American, I am grieved, embarrassed and angry to know that in virtually every other Western democracy, people are safer from violence than we are here in our own country. What we are asking for is actually very simple. We are asking for Senator Blackburn to value life more than guns. That simple thing can seem complex when muddled by emotion, money, influence and politics. But it’s really pretty simple. Our lives matter more than anyone’s guns."