Tennessee ER Physician Challenges Rep. Mark Green on Gun Violence Legislation

Doctor dismayed that Green opposed "Protect Our Kids Act"

Following passage of the "Protect our Kids Act" in the U.S. House of Representatives last night, Nashville ER physician Dr. Katrina Green expressed disappointment that Congressman and doctor Mark Green voted against the legislation.

Green released a statement through the Protect My Care health policy advocacy network outlining her position and challenging Rep. Green on the issue.

“As an emergency physician, Congressman Mark Green has heard the same cries of anguish that I have from parents who have lost children. I am utterly dismayed that a physician, who took an oath to “do no harm”, would refuse to use his power as a U.S. Congressman to protect the lives of children.”

Dr. Green highlighted the provisions of the Protect our Kids Act and noted they are needed in the wake of multiple recent school shootings.

“Legislation like The Protecting Our Kids Act - including provisions raising the age for buying semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 and banning the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 15 rounds - could have saved lives in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Chattanooga. I agree with Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly that this is not the time for politics and partisanship. This is the time for us to come together and solve the gun violence epidemic. Instead, Congressman Green has resorted to gun rights dog whistles and divisive political rhetoric."

Dr. Green also lamented a lack of action by Tennessee policymakers - from federal representatives to Gov. Bill Lee.

“I refuse to believe that Tennesseans and Americans are OK with all of this carnage,” Dr. Green concluded. “What I want, and what most Tennesseans want, is some common-sense gun legislation. Congressman Mark Green and his 6 TN Republican colleagues, Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee’s supermajority legislature have the power to protect our citizens from gun violence. The question is - do they have the political courage to do it?”