Martin Campaign Announces Endorsements in Tennessee Governor's Race

Ten legislative Democrats backing Martin in primary

In an email announcement today, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin announced his campaign has the backing of ten Democratic lawmakers as Martin faces an August primary with Memphis Councilman JB Smiley.

Martin said he was proud to have earned the backing of key Democrats from across Tennessee:

"Throughout this campaign, we have traveled to all 95 counties, listened to the voices of countless Tennesseans, and have built an undeniable large-scale grassroots movement across our state. This campaign has never been and never will be about me. It is about women’s rights, protecting our children from gun violence, and electing a governor who will put people and their wellbeing over politics. I am honored to have top Democrats from all across Tennessee join our campaign in this fight."

The group of legislators backing Martin includes state Senator Heidi Campbell of Nashville and state Representatives John Ray Clemmons, Vincent Dixie, Bob Freeman, Torrey Harris, Jason Hodges, Gloria Johson, Sam McKenzie, Bo Mitchell, and Antonio Parkinson. The endorsers represent Nashville, Memphis, Clarksville, and Knoxville.

In announcing his support, House Democratic Caucus Chair Vincent Dixie of Nashville said:

“When we have a clear path to defeat a radical governor and restore decency to our state, the answer is very clear. That’s why I’m proud to support Dr. Jason Martin- he’s the best candidate to defeat Bill Lee. Dr. Martin has the ethic, the vision, and the progressive values that will ensure Tennessee gets back on track. When he’s elected we can work to create legislation that helps working families instead of hurting them.”