Williamson County Democrats Hosting "Meet the Candidates" Picnic

Local party to host event to introduce voters to candidates for school board, county commission, state legislature

The Williamson County Democratic Party is hosting a "Meet the Candidates" Picnic on Saturday, June 11th from 1:30-4:00 PM at the Strahl Street Park near downtown Franklin. The event will feature Democratic candidates for school board, county commission, and state legislative seats.

In a statement about the event, Williamson County Democratic Party Chair Jenn Foley said:

“We’re excited to introduce our slate of candidates who represent Democratic values and ideals, and we hope this gathering will give voters the opportunity to learn more about each of them ahead of the August 4th election. Local elections are at the heart of our democracy, and we’re looking forward to hearing from these incredible candidates who have stepped up to serve our community in a very powerful way.”

Among the candidates in attendance will be District 10 County Commission candidate Courtenay Rogers and District 8 County Commission candidate Kenneth Townsend. Other candidates featured include school board candidates Jennifer Haile and Erin Crawford.

“The Williamson County Democratic Party represents more than 50,000 Democrats throughout Williamson County who deserve to be heard,” Foley. “It’s time to accelerate our progress locally and across the state of Tennessee in terms of both candidate recruitment and support.”

Saturday's event is free and open to the public. It will feature music, food, face-painting, and other family-friendly activities.

Parking for the event is located at 129 W. Fowlkes Street. RSVPs may be sent via the party's website.