Southern Christian Coalition Takes Aim at Lee's Willingness to Arm Teachers

Faith group calls for action on gun violence, takes stand against arming teachers

Following an interview where Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee indicated his support for arming some Tennessee teachers in response to incidents of gun violence at schools, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out against the proposal.

In a statement, members of the group outlined their opposition to any effort to arm teachers and instead called for action on gun control.

"Unfortunately, the governor's response is unsurprising and consistent with what we have seen from his administration," said Rev. Brandon Gilvin, Pastor of First Christian Church in Chattanooga. "Even though the majority of Americans support common sense gun legislation and believe that it does not infringe on their second amendment rights, he still refuses to listen to those grieving from gun violence and calling for action.



"Schools are places where children should be learning, playing, and be able to trust that they are safe. There is a real violation of everything we value as a society when someone murders children, especially in a school. All of us, no matter where we live, our background, or political party, value and deserve the freedom to be safe from gun violence, especially children in our local schools. Arming teachers doesn't make any of us safer and only puts students more at risk."

Parent and pastor Brandon Berg noted that arming teachers makes schools less safe and said schools and students need adequate funding and support, not more guns.

"As a parent of children in public schools and the spouse of a public school teacher, keeping our schools safe from gun violence is deeply personal to me," said Berg. "Instead of looking to arm teachers, Governor Lee should be listening to students, educators, and parents who are demanding common-sense gun laws to prevent violence in our schools and communities. What we need to arm educators with are not guns, but better tools to teach their students: funding, better technology, and effective and adaptive pedagogy. Ask our teachers what they need; they won’t hesitate to tell us! Putting more guns in schools makes them more dangerous and fails to protect our students and educators from the dangers of gun violence."