Nashville, TN

Nashville Physician Speaks Out on Gun Violence

Advocate Andy

ER physician applauds President Biden's speech, calls on Tennessee policymakers to act

A Nashville emergency room doctor who is a part of the healthcare advocacy group "Protect My Care" is calling on Tennessee policymakers to take action to address gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX and subsequent hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dr. Katrina Green, who practices in Nashville, released a statement following the deadly hospital shooting in Tulsa:

“President Biden is asking the right question.  America is failing at protecting its citizens. We aren’t safe in schools, places of worship, grocery stores, movie theaters, concerts, dance clubs or hospitals. It is beyond past time to do something about the gun problem in America. Enough is enough.”

Green noted that the frequency of shootings and the varied locations essentially means Americans are targets anytime they are in a public place.

“Legislation like what President Biden is calling for - reinstating the assault weapons ban, mandatory waiting periods - would have saved lives in Tulsa.  It is only a matter of time before I am the physician on duty in the emergency department when a mass shooting happens in my neighborhood and victims are brought to me for help; or, God forbid, that a mass shooter comes into my emergency department demanding pain relief like the shooter in Tulsa.”

Green called on Tennessee political leaders to support Biden's policy proposals on gun regulation.

“I don’t want to hear anymore ‘thoughts and prayers’ from our legislators and politicians without action.  I refuse to believe that Tennesseans and Americans are OK with all of this carnage.  What I want, and what most Tennesseans want, is some common-sense gun legislation.  Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee’s supermajority legislature have the power to protect our citizens from gun violence.  The question is - do they have the political courage to do it?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JaZv_0g0ZMK5n00
Jay Rembert/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tennessee Politics# Gun Control# Gun Violence# Gun Regulation# Politics

Comments / 15

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1203 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Protect Servicemembers from Lending Abuse

CFPB calls out abuses of the military allotment system. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently released a blog post detailing ways the agency is working to protect servicemembers from financial abuse. Specifically, the CFPB noted that lenders often steer members of the military and their families into payments through the allotment system - a payment processing service that allocates military pay to creditors. Originally, the system was designed to make paying bills easy during deployments. Now, however, a wide range of payment options exist that may better serve military families.

Read full story

Advocates Applaud Legislative Action to Preserve Cash Payments

Payment Choice Act passes U.S. House, preserves right to pay in cash. Consumer advocacy group Consumer Action applauded a recent vote in the Financial Services Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives that resulted in the passage of the Payment Choice Act, a law that would ensure that consumers will continue to have the option to pay in cash even as new technology expands payment options.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Call on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Gun Regulations

Southern Christian Coalition praises Biden speech, calls for action from Senate. Following President Joe Biden's address to the nation on gun violence this week, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support measures that would promote gun safety.

Read full story
149 comments

Corinthian Colleges Students Receive Student Loan Cancellation

Biden Administration cancels nearly $6 billion in loans for more than 560,000 students. Following a series of misdeeds exposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and state attorneys general that ultimately led to the closure of for-profit schools owned by Corinthian Colleges, the U.S. Department of Education announced it is cancelling $5.8 billion in student loans owed by students who attended the schools. More than 560,000 students will receive relief as a result of the action.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Challenge Stance of Alliance Defending Freedom

Faith leaders say group is defending adoption agency that denied Jewish couple a baby. In response to efforts by Christian legal defense organization Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to offer legal support to an East Tennessee adoption agency that refused to assist a couple because of their Jewish faith, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is claiming that ADF is distorting core teachings of the Christian faith.

Read full story
5 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Pastors Call for Gun Policy Reform

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out following multiple shootings in Chattanooga. A group of Chattanooga pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out in favor of gun policy reform this week following a recent pair of mass shootings in the city.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Takes Aim at Lee's Willingness to Arm Teachers

Faith group calls for action on gun violence, takes stand against arming teachers. Following an interview where Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee indicated his support for arming some Tennessee teachers in response to incidents of gun violence at schools, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out against the proposal.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Faith Leaders Call for Action on Gun Violence

Coalition delivers letter to Gov. Lee following tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition delivered a letter to the Office of Gov. Bill Lee this week calling on Lee to take immediate action to address gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Read full story
10 comments

Consumer Bureau Clarifies Protections Under Equal Credit Act

Ruling says algorithms no defense against adverse action requirements. In response to the frequent use of algorithmic models to determine credit eligibility, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a circular that clarifies that customers who are denied credit must be provided with specific reasons for the denial in an adverse action notice. This requirement is a part of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA).

Read full story

Report: High Interest Auto Repair Loans Harm Military Families

Consumer groups release report showing car repair loans with interest rates as high as 189%. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups released a report showing the prevalence of high-interest auto repair loans and noted the impacts often fall on members of the military and their families.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Smiley Earns Endorsement in TN Governor's Race

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris backs Memphis Councilman for Tennessee Governor. Memphis Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. has announced that Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is endorsing his campaign for Governor of Tennessee.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Raise Fraud Concerns over FedNow Payments System

Coalition praises Federal Reserve for public system, warns of potential fraud. Following an announcement by the Federal Reserve of the launch of a "FedNow" payments system in 2023, a coalition of consumer groups is raising concerns about potential fraud similar to the fraud issues that have plagued payment provider Zelle.

Read full story

New York Debt Collection Ring Shut Down for Illegal Practices

Consumer Bureau joins with New York Attorney General to fine, shutter network of debt collectors. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York Attorney General's Office announced this week that by joint effort, the two have shut down an extensive debt collection ring based in New York.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Launches Office of Competition and Innovation

CFPB: Competition in markets is good for business and consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is launching a new Office of Competition and Innovation to encourage new entrants into financial marketplaces as a means of improving customer service.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Pastors Lament Polling Showing Only 46% of Tennesseans Believe Joe Biden won the 2020 Election

Southern Christian Coalition calls on leaders to combat misinformation. In response to a recently released poll suggesting only 46% of Tennesseans believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on state leaders to take action to combat misinformation.

Read full story
140 comments

Consumer Bureau Strengthens State Authority to Enforce Consumer Protection Laws

New rule extends state authority to enforce federal laws designed to protect consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week released a new rule that grants additional authority to states to enforce federal consumer protection laws.

Read full story
2 comments

Consumer Groups Call on Auto Repair Chains to Stop Offering Predatory Financing

Loans for auto repairs carry rates as high as 189%. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups has sent letters to top auto repair chains across the nation calling on them to stop offering financing for repairs through EasyPay Finance and TAB Bank, noting the loans can carry interest rates as high as 189%.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Takes Action on False Claims Around FDIC Insurance

CFPB clarifies deceptive and misleading use of FDIC logo, protection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) this week took action to clarify regulations around the use (and misuse) of the logo and auspices of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The FDIC is the federal agency that ensures bank deposits up to $250,000.

Read full story
California State

25 State Attorneys General Call for FTC Action on For-Profit Colleges

AGs tell federal government that deceptive marketing must stop. In response to a request for comment from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a group of 25 state Attorneys General called on the regulatory agency to take action against for-profit colleges for using deceptive marketing tactics to lure in students.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy