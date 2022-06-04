Nashville Physician Speaks Out on Gun Violence

ER physician applauds President Biden's speech, calls on Tennessee policymakers to act

A Nashville emergency room doctor who is a part of the healthcare advocacy group "Protect My Care" is calling on Tennessee policymakers to take action to address gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX and subsequent hospital shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dr. Katrina Green, who practices in Nashville, released a statement following the deadly hospital shooting in Tulsa:

“President Biden is asking the right question. America is failing at protecting its citizens. We aren’t safe in schools, places of worship, grocery stores, movie theaters, concerts, dance clubs or hospitals. It is beyond past time to do something about the gun problem in America. Enough is enough.”

Green noted that the frequency of shootings and the varied locations essentially means Americans are targets anytime they are in a public place.

“Legislation like what President Biden is calling for - reinstating the assault weapons ban, mandatory waiting periods - would have saved lives in Tulsa. It is only a matter of time before I am the physician on duty in the emergency department when a mass shooting happens in my neighborhood and victims are brought to me for help; or, God forbid, that a mass shooter comes into my emergency department demanding pain relief like the shooter in Tulsa.”

Green called on Tennessee political leaders to support Biden's policy proposals on gun regulation.

“I don’t want to hear anymore ‘thoughts and prayers’ from our legislators and politicians without action. I refuse to believe that Tennesseans and Americans are OK with all of this carnage. What I want, and what most Tennesseans want, is some common-sense gun legislation. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee’s supermajority legislature have the power to protect our citizens from gun violence. The question is - do they have the political courage to do it?”