Tennessee Pastors Call on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Gun Regulations

Southern Christian Coalition praises Biden speech, calls for action from Senate

Following President Joe Biden's address to the nation on gun violence this week, Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support measures that would promote gun safety.

In a statement, the group outlined specific requests and called for action.

Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church, said, "I was grateful to hear President Biden's speech last night that shows he takes gun violence seriously and that his heart breaks with those of us grieving across the country. President Biden said last night, 'enough is enough' and we have to do something to protect children and our communities from gun violence. With gun related deaths being the #1 cause of death for children in our country, it's clear that we have a gun violence epidemic in America that has become a true crisis. Since our elected leaders in Tennessee have not responded to our cries and pleas for help, I'm grateful that the president is willing to work together on a bipartisan basis to pass common sense gun laws and call on Senators Blackburn and Hagerty to do the same."

Referencing a letter delivered to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee this week, the group noted appreciation for several specific actions.

Riggs said, "I'm also thankful that President Biden echoed the legislative requests that over 50 pastors across Tennessee signed on to, including restricting the purchases of both assault style rifles and high-capacity magazines, in addition to a commitment to thorough background checks."

Rev. Candace Worth, Pastor of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga said, "As a pastor I am committed to the Gospel of Peace and stand against violence of any kind, which is why I'm committed to working toward less gun violence in Tennessee and across the country. I'm grateful for President Biden's determination to pass common sense gun legislation that the majority of Americans support, and I pray that Tennessee's Congressional Delegation, including Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty will work across the aisle to support policy that the majority of Americans agree on and that will lower the number of gun deaths in Tennessee and across the country."