Smiley Earns Endorsement in TN Governor's Race

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris backs Memphis Councilman for Tennessee Governor

Memphis Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. has announced that Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is endorsing his campaign for Governor of Tennessee.

In an email message, Smiley touted the endorsement and noted his appreciation for Harris's support.

“I’m pleased to endorse Councilman JB Smiley Jr.’s candidacy to be the next Governor of Tennessee. Councilman Smiley understands the issues that matter to working women and men and the challenges that face our neighborhoods."

Smiley's campaign noted that Harris recently claimed 70 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary for County Mayor.

Shelby County is the second largest county in Tennessee behind Davidson (home to Nashville).

“Grateful to have the support of Mayor Lee Harris who has always been on the right side of the issues. Our campaign has unified Shelby County and with a diverse coalition of supporters from across the state, we will give working people an advocate in Nashville," Smiley said.

"Tennessee needs a Governor who will focus on the needs of our families, work hard, and work with all leaders across our great state. I’m endorsing Councilman Smiley because I know he will be a tireless champion for working folks, neighborhoods, and families and our entire state would be made better by his leadership,” said Mayor Harris.

Smiley faces Dr. Jason Martin of Gallatin in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. The winner of that race will likely face incumbent Gov. Bill Lee in the General Election held in November.