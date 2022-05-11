Consumer Group Urges Senate Passage of Trio of Product Safety Measures

Consumer Federation of America says Americans will be safer if these bills become law

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) today applauded the Senate Commerce Committe's passage of a trio of consumer protection bills and called on the full Senate to act quickly to pass them and protect American consumers.

Specifically, the group highlighted the STURDY Act, Reese's Law, and the Consumer Protection Remedies Act of 2022, all of which were approved in a Senate Committee this week.

The STURDY Act would direct the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to create and finalize a mandatory stability standard to help prevent tip-over incidents involving dressers and other clothing storage furniture.

Reese’s Law, named after 18-month-old Reese Hamsmith, who died in 2020 after ingesting a button cell battery, would direct the CPSC to create mandatory safety standards to prevent the accidental ingestion of button batteries by children by: creating performance standards to require the compartments of consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries to be secure to prevent access by children six years old or younger; and by requiring visible, clear, instructive warning labels.

The Consumer Protection Remedies Act of 2022 is vital legislation that would restore the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) authority to return funds to defrauded and deceived consumers and deter wrongdoers with the threat of restitution, injunctions, and removal of their ill-gotten gains.

CFA said the three pieces of legislation, if passed, would create a safer climate for American consumers and noted the work of a number of groups to advance the bills this far in the process.

“We appreciate the extensive work of parents, pediatricians, consumer organizations and other stakeholder organizations in reaching this important milestone of the passage of the STURDY Act and of Reese’s Law,” stated Rachel Weintraub. “These product safety bills will make furniture more stable and products containing button cell batteries more secure. These bills will save lives and we urge the Senate to quickly pass them.”