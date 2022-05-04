Consumer Groups Call for Federal Action on "Yo-Yo" Auto Sales

Advocate Andy

Current credit practices can cause buyers to lose cars, face damaged credit

A coalition of consumer groups is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action that would prohibit so-called "Yo-Yo" auto sales. In practice, this means allowing a buyer to drive a car off the lot before a contract is fully executed with a third-party credit agency.

Here's how the practice works:

When a consumer signs a credit contract disclosing the cost of financing and drives the car off the lot, the deal appears to be complete from the consumer’s perspective. Some dealers, however, employ a deceptive tactic where they know at the time of the sale that the deal may not actually be final. The dealer calls the consumer days, weeks or even months later to tell them that they need to pay additional costs or a higher interest rate to keep the car, or that the deal needs to be completely undone and the consumer must return the car. This process of subjecting a consumer to being “yo-yo’d” back and forth to the dealership pressures consumers to pay more than what they expected and agreed to and adds significant stress and uncertainty to an already complicated and expensive financial transaction.

“Yo-yo sales frequently harm consumers by lowering their credit scores, forcing them to forfeit their hard-earned down payments, and jeopardizing their primary means of transportation,” stated Erin Witte, Director of Consumer Protection for Consumer Federation of America.

The consumer groups calling for FTC action on this issue include Consumer Federation of America, Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, Center for Responsible Lending, U.S. PIRG, National Consumer Law Center, and the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

Specifically, the groups outline a course of action in their petition that asks the FTC to issue a rule that requires dealers to add language to the consumer credit contracts which states that the terms of the deal are final, even if the contract is assigned to a third party. Violations would be enforceable by the FTC.

The advocates offered several examples of "yo-yo" practices in their petition, including one where a consumer was yo-yo’d to the dealership repeatedly with requests to sign new contracts, provide a co-signer, and provide new financial documents. After 40+ days, the dealer said that the deal fell through and threatened to file a stolen vehicle report unless the consumer returned the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GySe_0fSnUk9j00
Sven D/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Car Buying# Consumer Protection# Federal Law# Auto Sales# Consumer Credit

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
1023 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctor Speaks Out on Bill Limiting Abortion Pill Distribution

Tennessee law makes distributing abortion medication by mail a felony subject to $50,000 fine. Following Gov. Bill Lee's signing of legislation that makes distributing abortion medication via mail or telehealth service a Class E felony carrying a $50,000 fine, Nashville physician Dr. Katrina Green spoke out in opposition to the measure.

Read full story
3 comments

Consumer Bureau Offers Tips for Avoiding Scams

Bureau highlights common tactics, offers ways to fight financial fraud. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is out with guidance for Americans on how to fight scams targeting people's money.

Read full story

Bank of America Fined for Unlawful Garnishments

Consumer Bureau action imposes $10 million fine on one of nation's largest banks. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Bank of America $10 million for the bank's unlawful processing of out-of-state garnishments.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

TN Pastors Label Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Rights a "Moral Failure"

Southern Christian Coalition fears for safety of Tennessee women if Roe v. Wade overturned. Responding to news that the U.S. Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade and thereby rendering abortion illegal in Tennessee, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition expressed fear that the move could threaten the safety of women in Tennessee.

Read full story
78 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Express Alarm as Supreme Court Appears Poised to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Tennessee law would make abortion a felony if Roe overturned. Physicians in Tennessee spoke out today following news of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and subsequently leave abortion rights up to the states.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Advocacy Group Says TN Teachers Deserve Actions, Not Words from Gov. Lee

Southern Christian Coalition laments empty promises of new school funding plan. Before Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed his school funding plan - TISA - into law today, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition held a video press conference to call out the inadequacy of the formula. The group noted that this week is Teacher Appreciation Week and that Lee's actions on school funding fail to match his rhetoric and are not indicative of appreciating the work of educators.

Read full story
6 comments

Consumer Bureau Chief Plans Action to Limit Credit Card Fees

Chopra tells Congress his agency will take action to boost competition, reduce fees. In testimony to Congress, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra told lawmakers he's asked his agency to explore ways to limit credit card fees and boost competition in the financial services industry.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Groups Urge Action on "Junk Fees"

Advocates detail common junk fees, call on Consumer Bureau to institute protections. In response to a call for comment on junk fees in the consumer finance industry, a number of consumer advocacy groups sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) detailing junk fees across a range of industries and services. The groups also called for specific actions to protect consumers from these fees.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

TN Pastors Lament Legislation Giving Book Banning Power to Textbook Commission

Southern Christian Coalition calls for veto by Gov. Lee. On the heels of the Tennessee General Assembly's passage of legislation that would give a state level, politically appointed committee of 12 individuals authority over whether books should be banned from Tennessee public school libraries, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to vote the measure.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Public School Advocates Raise Objections to Book Banning Bill

Students, parents call on Gov. Lee to veto legislation that would ban books from school libraries. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a revised version of legislation regulating what books can appear in school libraries. The final version, now on its way to Gov. Bill Lee's desk, would give the Tennessee Textbook Commission final authority over any request by a parent to remove a book from a school library. If the Commission found that a book should be removed in one district, all other districts would have to remove that book from libraries in their schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Consumers Reach $500 Million Settlement with Tribal Lenders Charging 950% Interest

Four lenders operated by single tribe forced to cancel loans, pay fines. A class of consumers has asked a Virginia federal judge to approve a $500 million settlement with a Native American tribe (Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake) in a lawsuit over short-term loans charging interest rates as high as 950%. The rates charged violated state rate caps in states where the consumers reside.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Says TN School Funding Reform is Inadequate

Group notes 91 school districts will receive a lower percentage of state funds with new plan. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are raising concerns about Gov. Bill Lee's new school funding formula even as legislation enacting the plan moves forward in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Read full story
1 comments
Williamson County, TN

TN Parents, Students Speak Out Against Library Censorship Legislation

Group gathered at TN State Capitol, spoke out against "approved book list" bill. A group of Tennessee parents and public school students gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol this morning to express opposition to legislation that would effectively ban books from public school libraries by creating an "approved book list" developed by the Tennessee Textbook Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Opposes Library Censorship

Advocacy group calls on legislature to oppose efforts to censor school library content. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are going on the record in opposition to a last-minute legislative effort to censor the books available in school libraries.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Doctors Accuse Sen. Rand Paul of Misinformation

As Paul stopped in Nashville, TN doctors challenged his stance on COVID and masking. A group of Tennessee doctors affiliated with the advocacy group Protect My Care challenged what they called misinformation from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he stopped in Nashville this week.

Read full story
31 comments
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Condemns Criminalization of Homelessness in TN

Southern Christian Coalition issues call for care, calls out lawmakers for policy failure. Following the passage of legislation that would making sleeping overnight in public places a felony in Tennessee, members of the Southern Christian Coalition condemned the legislation and called on Gov. Bill Lee to veto it.

Read full story
4 comments

MoneyGram Sued for Failing Customers

Allegations include repeatedly delaying money transfers and leaving customers stranded. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York Attorney General filed suit against remittance provider MoneyGram alleging the company's practices repeatedly harmed consumers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Condemns Tennessee State Budget

Group says state should instead invest in "the least of these" A group of faith leaders affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned the current Tennessee state budget before the General Assembly and called on lawmakers to make improvements that benefit the "least of these."

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors Call on Lawmakers to Take it Slow on TN School Funding Reform

Southern Christian Coalition issues plea for funding adequacy, equity. As Gov. Bill Lee's school funding reform plan - Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) - moves through the General Assembly, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on lawmakers to slow the process and pass a final bill that adequately funds Tennessee schools.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy