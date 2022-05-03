TN Pastors Label Supreme Court Decision on Abortion Rights a "Moral Failure"

Southern Christian Coalition fears for safety of Tennessee women if Roe v. Wade overturned

Responding to news that the U.S. Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade and thereby rendering abortion illegal in Tennessee, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition expressed fear that the move could threaten the safety of women in Tennessee.

The group issued statements from Tennessee pastors who called the potential decision a "moral failure."

“I support the bodily autonomy of all people- and especially those who are able to get pregnant,” said Rev. Laura Becker, Pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. “Decisions about our bodies and their care should be between the individual, our doctors, and our God. Nothing the Supreme Court decides will stop abortions, but this decision would stop safe abortion care in Tennessee.

Becker noted the safety concerns that would threaten the lives of women if the decision were rendered as has been reported.

“Before Roe, hospitals had designated wards specifically for post-abortion sepsis patients due to the high number of women who received an abortion from untrained and unsafe practitioners. If the Supreme Court does indeed end up overturning Roe v Wade, womens’ lives will be put at risk, and in turn, the wellbeing of their families. It is a moral failure on the part of our government to eliminate access to abortion care when our country offers so little support for young families in terms of affordable health care, parental leave, or subsidized child care. More children will suffer because of this change.”

Another pastor called for compassion and said this decision goes against the central teachings of the New Testament.

“I am both heartbroken and scared of what the effects of overturning Roe v Wade would mean for Tennesseans, and that many who believe themselves to be Christians are at the center of this effort,” said Rev. Dr. Lilliam Lammers, Associate Pastor of First Congregational Church in Memphis. “Jesus calls us to love our neighbor as ourselves, yet this ruling is devoid of the values of care, empathy, freedom, and privacy. A ruling like this negates the complexities of human lives, which Christ always met with compassion in the Gospels.

Lammers added that nearly all Tennesseans know a woman who has ended a pregnancy and the situation calls for compassion, not criminalization.

“Women I love have ended pregnancies. All of these women have multiple children. I guarantee that each and every one of us loves and cares for someone who has ended a pregnancy, whether we know about it or not. Women choose to end pregnancies for many, often complicated reasons- frequently medical ones. We deserve the right to make complex and difficult decisions in privacy after consulting our faith and our doctor, and this ruling would strip that away for women in Tennessee.”