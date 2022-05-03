Tennessee Physicians Express Alarm as Supreme Court Appears Poised to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Tennessee law would make abortion a felony if Roe overturned

Physicians in Tennessee spoke out today following news of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and subsequently leave abortion rights up to the states.

In a statement, physicians affiliated with Protect My Care explained their concerns for Tennesseans should the draft ruling take effect.

Dr. Katrina Green, Board Certified Emergency Room Physician practicing in Nashville, said, “Since I’ve been a doctor, abortion has been safe, protected and available to my patients. I have counseled countless patients who’ve become unexpectedly pregnant and come to my emergency department, informing them of the choices available to them. Should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, those choices dwindle or become nonexistent.”

“Since Tennessee has a ‘trigger ban’, as soon as this ruling goes into effect, abortion will be illegal in Tennessee. As a result, I fully expect to treat my first patient with complications of a back-alley abortion soon. And I am terrified,” Green said.

In 2019, Governor Lee signed a bill that would make abortion illegal in Tennessee and make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion, as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, Primary Care Physician, Board Certified in Internal Medicine, said,

"We now have the Supreme Court looking back at the Roe v. Wade decision almost 50 years ago and attempting to undo our country’s approach to reproductive rights and women’s health. This judicial activism is marching our country backward half a century instead of leading us to better days for all of us. Restricting reproductive choice endangers the health and wellbeing of women and families, and indeed entire communities.”