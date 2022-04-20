Senators Applaud Student Loan Debt Relief

Advocate Andy

Biden Administration announces debt relief for 40,000 student loan borrowers

The Biden Administration announced this week that it is taking action to provide debt relief for some 40,000 student loan borrowers who qualify for income driven repayment programs.

The announcement noted the following changes for federal student loan borrowers:

  • Forbearance Steering:
    • Conducting a one-time account adjustment to count certain long-term forbearances toward IDR and PSLF forgiveness
    • Increasing oversight of servicers’ forbearance use
  • IDR Fixes:
    • Conduct a one-time revision of IDR payments to address past inaccuracies
    • Permanently fix IDR payment counting by reforming FSA's IDR tracking

These two changes are expected to immediately impact 40,000 borrowers.

Upon learning of the announcement, Senate leaders who have been working on student loan issues issued a statement applauding the move. The Senators involved include Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

“This is an important step to ensure the effectiveness of our student loan cancellation programs and to enable low-income borrowers to eliminate their debt so they can buy a home, start a business, and fully participate in the economy,” said the lawmakers. “We will keep working to ensure these programs are not overly complex and fulfill their promise of forgiveness and make it easier for all Americans to afford a quality education.”

These same Senators previously sent letters to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Education Department encouraging action to fix the persistent problems in federal student loan repayment programs.

Additionally, Senators Brown, Warren, and Durbin have consistently urged President Biden to take steps to cancel student debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGdDo_0fEkWhQt00
Dom Fou/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Student Loans# Politics# Student Debt# Consumer Protection# Loans

Comments / 25

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
990 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Condemns Tennessee State Budget

Group says state should instead invest in "the least of these" A group of faith leaders affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned the current Tennessee state budget before the General Assembly and called on lawmakers to make improvements that benefit the "least of these."

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors Call on Lawmakers to Take it Slow on TN School Funding Reform

Southern Christian Coalition issues plea for funding adequacy, equity. As Gov. Bill Lee's school funding reform plan - Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) - moves through the General Assembly, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on lawmakers to slow the process and pass a final bill that adequately funds Tennessee schools.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Report Highlights Harms of Medical Billing Errors

Report shows inaccurate bills, coercive debt collections. A report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that consumers with medical debt often suffer from inaccurate billing and aggressive collection tactics.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Parents and Pastors Applaud Bill Requiring Pay Equity for Disabled Tennesseans

New law will remove exemption that allowed employers to pay less than minimum wage for disabled employees. Following Gov. Bill Lee's signing of legislation that requires that all employers pay all employees at least minimum wage - removing an exemption for certain disabled employees - a group of parents and pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued statements supporting the move.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Report: 60% of Tennessee Businesses Pay Zero Corporate Tax

Tennessee for All holds event to highlight tax disparity in Tennessee. On the heels of the release of a report by the Economic Policy Institute showing that 60% of Tennessee companies pay no corporate income tax, a coalition calling itself Tennessee for All held a media event to draw attention to what it calls a significant tax disparity.

Read full story
Tennessee State

FCC Announces New State Partners in Fight Against Robocalls

Regulatory agency adds five states, now 27 are partners in robocall investigation team. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the addition of five new states as part of a group dedicated to investigating illegal robocalls and enforcing federal laws prohibiting abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Report: Payday Lenders use Deceptive Tactics to Trap Borrowers in Debt Cycle

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau exposes widespread industry practice. A report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reveals that payday lenders engage in deceptive tactics in order to trap borrowers in a cycle of costly reborrowing.

Read full story
4 comments

FTC Action Results in $4.86 Million in Refunds to Victims of Abusive Debt Collectors

Annual report reveals scope of abuse in debt collection industry. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued its annual report on enforcement of the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA) today and revealed that its enforcement actions resulted in millions of dollars of refunds to consumers who were victims of abusive debt collectors.

Read full story
2 comments

Senators Urge Review of Student Loan Program

Amid reports of mismanagement, Senators call for investigation of Income Driven Repayment program. Following a report that student loan servicers are mismanaging the Income Driven Repayment (IDR) program for federal student loans - resulting in borrowers paying much more than they should - a group of U.S. Senators sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) calling for an investigation into loan servicers.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Cheers Passage of Black History Education Bill

Legislation requires education on Black history in middle grades. Following passage of SB 2501 in the Tennessee General Assembly, the Southern Christian Coalition issued a statement to the media applauding the effort to ensure Black history and culture is taught in schools.

Read full story

Survey: High Gas Prices Taking a Toll on American Budgets

Added debt from gas price hikes puts pressure on family budgets. A recent survey from nonprofit consumer group DebtHammer suggests that persistent high gas prices are taking a toll on America's family budgets.

Read full story
21 comments

Senators Call on Banks to End Overdraft Fees

Senate Banking leaders issue letters calling for consumer relief. A group of U.S. Senators led by Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown of Ohio issued a series of letters calling on major U.S. banks to eliminate overdraft fees.

Read full story
1 comments

TransUnion Charged with Repeatedly Deceiving Consumers

Consumer advocacy group warns against credit monitoring services. On the heels of an announcement by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that TransUnion is being charged with violating an enforcement order and continuing to engage in deceptive marketing practices, advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) warned against using credit monitoring services.

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

TN Faith Leaders Speak Out in Support of Transgender Students

Pastors say recently passed legislation is "harmful" to students. Following the Tennessee General Assembly's passage of legislation targeting transgender students, members of the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out in support of all students and inclusive policy.

Read full story
1 comments
White House, TN

Consumer Group Applauds Biden Administration Action to Relieve Medical Debt

National Consumer Law Center says White House action will benefit patients. Following an announcement that the White House is taking action to offer consumers relief from medical debt, the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) applauded the move and said it would benefit patients who are struggling with debt as a result of an illness.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Victims of Human Trafficking

Bureau notes negative credit reporting can haunt survivors. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it is using its rulemaking authority to take steps to protect survivors of human trafficking.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

TN Faith Leaders Accuse Sen. Hagerty of Demonizing Asylum Seekers

Southern Christian Coalition says Hagerty guilty of hypocrisy on fentanyl crisis. In response to reports that U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee laid the blame for Tennessee's fentanyl crisis at the feet of immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S., faith leaders affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition pointed to Hagerty's own voting record as evidence of what they called "hypocrisy" on the part of the Senator.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

TN Faith Leaders Applaud Bipartisan Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Southern Christian Coalition notes TN Senators opposed Jackson. As the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court today, faith leaders in Tennessee spoke out in support of the move. While both Tennessee U.S. Senators - Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty - opposed the nomination, Jackson was confirmed on a 53-47 bipartisan vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Maryland Group Calls on State Senate to Take Action on Medical Debt

Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition calls for passage of medical debt relief bill. The Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition (MCRC) is calling on the Maryland Senate to take action to pass HB 694, legislation that seeks to provide relief to consumers who have medical debt despite having been eligible for free care at the time they received services.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy