Southern Christian Coalition Cheers Passage of Black History Education Bill

Legislation requires education on Black history in middle grades

Following passage of SB 2501 in the Tennessee General Assembly, the Southern Christian Coalition issued a statement to the media applauding the effort to ensure Black history and culture is taught in schools.

The group indicated that a curriculum that embraces diversity and ensures teaching of Black history will have benefits for all students.

“No matter where we come from or the color of our skin, most of us want our students to receive a high quality education that tells the truth about history and encourages our students to think critically about the past, our present, and the future,” said Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, Retired Pastor in the Disciples of Christ Denomination. “That is why today I celebrate the passage of SB2501 sponsored by Senator Akbari and Rep Hakeem . The Bible tells us in Isaiah 1, ‘Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression,’ and this legislation will ensure that the public school curriculum is designed to educate students in Black history and Black culture. And by learning from a curriculum that aligns to this standard, students will have the opportunity to see and understand the truth of both the racism in our country and the importance of pursuing justice, just as Scripture calls us to.”

Another pastor indicated the new law will make middle grades curriculum more inclusive.

“I’m so grateful for our elected leaders who voted in support of Senator Akbari’s sponsored bill to integrate Black history and culture lessons into curriculum for fifth through eighth grade students,” said Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church. “For too long our history books have focused on the stories of white Americans, and it’s past time that students across Tennessee have the opportunity to study more of the rich history and culture of Black Americans. Jesus tells us in John 8, ‘If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’ We can only be truly free when we know and live in the truth, which is why I celebrate the truth and freedom embodied in this legislation.”