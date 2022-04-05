Consumer Advocates Applaud Enforcement Action Against Student Loan Servicer

Advocate Andy

National Consumer Law Center says fine is a win for student loan borrowers

Advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) applauded enforcement action taken by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) against student loan servicer Edfinancial.

“We applaud CFPB’s efforts to closely watch servicers and intervene when they fail to provide accurate information to borrowers about administrative discharges. Borrowers are often dependent on their student loan servicer for assistance navigating the Department of Education’s complex administrative relief programs. When servicers like Edfinancial fail to provide the right information, borrowers are led astray and remain in repayment for years, if not decades longer than they would have had they been able to access relief," said Kyra Tayler, a staff attorney at NCLC.

Edfinancial had been providing deceptive and misleading information to borrowers about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the CFPB found. As a result, borrowers ended up in longer repayment periods and paid more than they should have.

Taylor added:

“EdFinancial’s inaccurate information led many FFEL borrowers astray and complicated their efforts. Commercially-held FFEL borrowers in particular have been left in the cold in many ways during the pandemic, including being required to make payments during the payment pause.  And data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates these borrowers have been struggling to keep up with their loan payments. 

NCLC suggests the move is a good start and that more can be done to protect borrowers:

"We hope the Department of Education and the CFPB will work together to both bring about an end to decades of servicer misconduct and to provide redress to borrowers already harmed by that misconduct.” 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6cdx_0ezKw7pe00
Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Student Loans# Debt# Consumer Protection# Consumer Finance# Debt Collection

Comments / 1

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
863 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Join with Banks to Call for Regulation of Fintech Lenders

Coalition backs legislation that would close regulatory loophole. A coalition of advocacy groups representing consumers and banks is calling on Congress to close a loophole that allows so-called fintech companies to operate as banks without any of the attendant regulation.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee-based Student Loan Servicer Edfinancial Fined by Consumer Bureau

EdFinancial misled borrowers to pad profits, CFPB says. Knoxville, Tennessee-based student loan servicing company Edfinancial is facing sanctions and a $1 million fine for misleading student loan borrowers and failing to provide them with accurate information about loan repayment options. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) the deceptive acts padded Edfinancial's profit margins while student loan borrowers repaid more than they should have.

Read full story
3 comments

Report: Credit Card Companies Charged $12 Billion in Late Fees in 2020

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report suggests companies profiting from fees instead of service. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a report showing that card issuers charged $12 billion in late fees in 2020.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Maryland Group Urges Citizens to Take Action on Medical Debt Legislation

Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition (MCRC) urges protection for consumers with medical debt. In an action alert to supporters, the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition (MCRC) urged citizens in the state to take action and contact lawmakers in support of legislation that will protect consumers who were wrongly charged for medical services at a hospital.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senator Argues for Including Medical Debt on Credit Reports

Toomey suggests medical debt matters in key lending decisions. Following an announcement by the three major credit bureaus - Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion - that most medical debt will be removed from consumer credit reports by this summer, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey suggested the move was the result of undue political pressure from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Read full story
33 comments

Consumer Groups Applaud GM for Efforts to Protect Used Car Buyers

General Motors has agreed not to sell used cars with unrepaired safety recalls. Consumer groups including Consumer Federation of America (CFA), U.S. PIRG, The Center for Auto Safety, and Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety (CARS) today applauded an announcement by General Motors that the company's new used car sales platform, CarBravo, will not sell used cars with unrepaired safety recalls.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Sen. Warnock Calls for Medicaid Expansion

Senator backs plan to expand Medicaid into 12 states, including Georgia. Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock is taking the lead on Senate legislation that would expand Medicaid to the 12 states that have not already done so under provisions of the Affordable Care Act. The move comes as a key Senate committee takes up the issue of medical debt.

Read full story
16 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Decry Legislative Culture War Focused on Schools

Southern Christian Coalition calls for focus on funding, student success. As the Tennessee General Assembly's Senate Education Committee today took up legislation dealing with censorship and takeovers of local school boards, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out against these measures and in favor of a focus on school funding that fosters student success.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Sen. Brown Calls for Relief from Medical Debt

Senator applauds credit bureaus for taking first step, calls for regulatory action. While the three major credit bureaus recently announced the pending removal of 70% of medical debt from consumer credit reports, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says more can be done to protect patients.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Express Outrage over Treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Southern Christian Coalition calls out Sen. Blackburn as "unprofessional" Following the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearings on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called out Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn for conduct they deemed "unprofessional."

Read full story
55 comments

Consumer Groups Call for Regulation of Buy Now, Pay Later

Advocates warn of debt trap from easy access credit product. A coalition of consumer groups issued a joint letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) urging action to regulate buy now, pay later products such as AfterPay, Klarna, Affirm, and others.

Read full story
2 comments

A Warning to Consumers on Buy Now, Pay Later Products

20 Attorneys General express concerns about popular payment option. In response to an inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), 20 Attorneys General expressed concerns about the proliferation of buy now, pay later products such as AfterPay, Klarna, Sezzle, and others.

Read full story
15 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Call for Integrity from Gov. Lee in Wake of FBI Investigation

Southern Christian Coalition highlights hypocrisy, calls for focus on truth. In the wake of subpoenas being served to the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives and nearly a dozen other lawmakers in connection to an FBI corruption investigation, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to act with integrity.

Read full story
53 comments
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Speaks Out on Bahaylia Pipeline Legislation

Group laments loss of local control by legislation action. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today spoke out against legislation (SB2077) that passed the Tennessee State Senate and would overturn a local decision to block the Bahaylia Pipeline in Memphis.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Applaud Passage of Safe Cribs Act

Federal legislation would prohibit crib bumper pads, protect infants. Consumer groups Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Kids in Danger (KID) applauded the Senate's recent passage of the Safe Cribs Act (S.1259) saying the bill will save lives. The groups proceeded to highlight some of the dangers infants face in cribs.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Doctors Speak Out on Abortion Ban Legislation

Legislation would ban all abortions, allows abortion providers to be sued. A group of Tennessee doctors held a press conference today to urge the Tennessee General Assembly to stop legislation (HB2779/SB2582) that would effectively ban all abortions in the state and create a mechanism for suing abortion providers.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Group Opposes "Divisive Concepts" Bill Targeting Public Colleges

Southern Christian Coalition calls for focus on educational excellence. Following passage by the Tennessee House and Senate of a bill that would prohibit the teaching of so-called "divisive concepts" at the state's public universities, members of the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out in opposition to the bill and in favor of a challenging college educational experience.

Read full story

A Burden Lifted: Most Medical Debt to be Removed from Credit Reports

Consumer group highlights benefit of move by major credit bureaus. On the heels of an announcement by the three major credit bureaus that they will be removing up to 70% of medical debt from consumer credit reports by this summer, consumer advocacy group Consumer Federation of America (CFA) applauded the move as good news for consumers.

Read full story
10 comments

Consumer Group Applauds SEC Climate Rule

Consumer Federation of America welcomes increased transparency for investors. On news that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to advance a proposed rule regarding disclosure of climate-related risk to investors, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) heralded the decision as one that will benefit investors by providing transparency.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy