Consumer Advocates Applaud Enforcement Action Against Student Loan Servicer

National Consumer Law Center says fine is a win for student loan borrowers

Advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) applauded enforcement action taken by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) against student loan servicer Edfinancial.

“We applaud CFPB’s efforts to closely watch servicers and intervene when they fail to provide accurate information to borrowers about administrative discharges. Borrowers are often dependent on their student loan servicer for assistance navigating the Department of Education’s complex administrative relief programs. When servicers like Edfinancial fail to provide the right information, borrowers are led astray and remain in repayment for years, if not decades longer than they would have had they been able to access relief," said Kyra Tayler, a staff attorney at NCLC.

Edfinancial had been providing deceptive and misleading information to borrowers about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the CFPB found. As a result, borrowers ended up in longer repayment periods and paid more than they should have.

Taylor added:

“EdFinancial’s inaccurate information led many FFEL borrowers astray and complicated their efforts. Commercially-held FFEL borrowers in particular have been left in the cold in many ways during the pandemic, including being required to make payments during the payment pause. And data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates these borrowers have been struggling to keep up with their loan payments.

NCLC suggests the move is a good start and that more can be done to protect borrowers:

"We hope the Department of Education and the CFPB will work together to both bring about an end to decades of servicer misconduct and to provide redress to borrowers already harmed by that misconduct.”