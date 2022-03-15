Maryland House Votes to End Debtors' Prisons

Advocate Andy

Consumer group applauds move that protects citizens facing collection actions

The Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition (MCRC) applauded an overwhelming vote in the Maryland House of Delegates in favor of legislation (HB 349) that ends the practice of issuing an arrest warrant for individuals who fail to appear in small claims court in collection actions. 101 members of the House of Delegates voted in favor of the legislation, sponsored by Delegate David Moon.

MCRC said the move was a positive step for Maryland consumers:

This overwhelming support to end debtors’ prisons is a huge step forward for Maryland. Passage of the legislation would end the practice of Maryland residents being arrested, and often jailed because of a small consumer debt.

Delegate Moon tweeted after the vote:

The Maryland House voted 101-24 to stop jailing people for debt under $5000 in small claims court. Currently, creditors can put a lien on your BODY & a MoCo woman was arrested over an HOA fee dispute.

The Senate companion bill (SB 452) has received a committee hearing but has not yet advanced out of committee.

In explaining his support for the bill, Moon pointed to the story of a Montgomery County, Maryland woman who was arrested over failure to pay HOA fees.

The MCRC explained the reason the change in law is needed:

Several hundred body attachments — the term for an arrest warrant for an individual who fails to appear in court — are issued each year and about 20% of all debt collection cases result in an arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEymA_0egAfEOA00
Ye Jinghan/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Debtors Prison# Debt# Consumer Debt# Debt Collection# Politics

Comments / 3

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
664 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Group Offers Tips to Combat "Shrinkflation"

Consumer Federation of America highlights decreasing purchasing power. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) says American consumers are being hit with a "double whammy" of inflation and shrinking product sizes.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Think Tank Says Gov. Lee's Budget Reaches "Unprecedented" Spending Levels

Sycamore Institute analysis shows state spending at an all-time high. A nonpartisan, nonprofit research group known as the Sycamore Institute released an analysis of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's proposed 2022-23 state budget and says it raises spending to "unprecedented" levels.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Faith Group Joins "Moms Demand Action" in Calling for Gun Control Legislation in Tennessee

Coalition says it wants "common sense" gun legislation. Last week, representatives of the Southern Christian Coalition joined with Moms Demand Action to call on the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee to enact "sensible" gun legislation.

Read full story
62 comments
Nashville, TN

Pastors Speak Out on Gov. Lee's School Board Appointee

Group says Mollenhour engaged in "reckless" and "dangerous" business practices. Members of the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out in opposition to Gov. Bill Lee's appointment of Jordan Mollenhour to the Tennessee State Board of Education.

Read full story
Maryville, TN

Coalition Calls on TN Congressional Delegation to Stand with Ukraine

Group urges unity rather than focus on political gain. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Tennessee's congressional delegation to stand with Ukraine and put aside political differences.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Group Urges Caution on Buy Now, Pay Later

U.S. PIRG warns that convenience can come with a cost. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) issued a report analyzing complaints made to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Buy Now, Pay Later products. The report contained key findings that create cause for concern around these products.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out Against Banning Books in School Libraries

Southern Christian Coalition opposes legislative efforts to ban books in schools. In response to legislation at the Tennessee General Assembly that would create criminal penalties for school librarians if books deemed "obscene" are found in their libraries, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is speaking out.

Read full story
California State

OppFi Files Legal Action in California, Seeks to Continue Offering Loans Above 36% Interest Rate

Online lender claims exemption from California law. Online lender OppFi - a fintech company offering a range of consumer credit products - filed a complaint this week seek injunctive relief from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out on Legislation Allowing Oil Pipeline in Memphis

Southern Christian Coalition opposes effort to overturn local regulation. In response to a legislative effort (SB 2077/HB 2246) to overturn local action that would restrict the Bahaylia Pipeline, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a press statement calling for local control.

Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

Consumer Group Blasts Maryland Lawmakers Over Auto Insurance Premiums

Consumer Federation of America says credit scores shouldn't be used to set premiums. The Consumer Federation of America today accused Maryland lawmakers of caving to insurance industry demands in advancing legislation that will allow insurance companies to continue using credit scores to determine eligibility and premiums for auto insurance.

Read full story
2 comments
Shelby County, TN

Harris Endorsed by AFL-CIO

Labor organization backing incumbent Shelby County Mayor in re-election bid. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced in an email to supporters today that his re-election campaign has been endorsed by the AFL-CIO.

Read full story

Report: Americans Have $88 Billion in Medical Debt in Collections

Consumer Bureau chief calls out "doom loop" that keeps patients in debt. A report released this week by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates that Americans have $88 billion in medical debt appearing on credit reports.

Read full story
4 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Halt Illegal Auto Repos

Bulletin reveals illegal practices by auto lenders. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is taking action to stop auto lenders from illegally repossessing cars from borrowers.

Read full story

Southern Christian Coalition Celebrates Call for Unity in Biden's State of the Union

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition released responses to President Joe Biden's State of the Union and applauded the President's call for national unity and push for bipartisanship.

Read full story
1 comments

Capped: Payday Loan Rates in New Mexico Lowered to 36% Max

Gov. signs bill lowering max rate on small loans from 175% to 36%. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation this week that caps interest rates on small, short-term loans at 36%.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Buy Now, Pay Later a Recipe for Regret?

Survey suggests more than 1 in 5 consumers regret using buy now, pay later products. Buy Now, Pay Later — services like Klarna, AfterPay, Sezzle, and others — seem like a super convenient way to get what you need (or want) now and manage the purchase over a few smaller payments.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Bill Restricting Access to "Abortion Pill"

Former physician says legislation violates patient privacy. In response to legislation that would restrict who can provide access to a so-called "abortion pill," a Tennessee pastor and former physician is speaking out in favor of patient privacy.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California Regulator Says FlexWage Earned Wage Product Not a Loan

FlexWage earns favorable ruling from California Department of Financial Institutions. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (CDFI) issued an opinion that said that FlexWage's earned wage access product is not a loan under California law and therefore does not fall under the regulatory purview of CDFI.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors Condemn Tennessee Gov's Focus on "1776 Curriculum"

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out against alternative history plan. In response to news reports that a curriculum supported by Gov. Bill Lee for use in charter schools in Tennessee involves a re-telling of the Civil Rights Era that downplays the racial injustice of the time, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out about the move.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy