Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Bill Restricting Access to "Abortion Pill"

Former physician says legislation violates patient privacy

In response to legislation that would restrict who can provide access to a so-called "abortion pill," a Tennessee pastor and former physician is speaking out in favor of patient privacy.

In a press release, a pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition noted her opposition.

“As a former physician and as a pastor and person of faith, I believe that the choice to terminate a pregnancy is never simple or easy, although some may portray it in that manner for political gain,” said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church of Nashville. “This is why I must speak out against further restricting abortion in Tennessee. These restrictions do not serve life, but rather place more lives at risk.

“It is not for the sake of safety that these attacks continue against women who find themselves considering abortion. Safety is not served when women cannot obtain medication that their doctors have prescribed for them by simply going to the pharmacy, sending another person to the pharmacy for them, or accepting delivery of medication from the pharmacy. The intent of restricting access to medications prescribed by doctors is not safety, either for women or for doctors. The intent is clearly punishment for both women and their medical providers."

While Whitney spoke out against the pending legislation, she had some suggestions for what the legislature might do instead:

“If lawmakers truly cared for the sanctity of life, as they claim to do, they would focus on policies that support healthy families by alleviating hunger, enhancing access to healthcare by expanding Medicaid, and getting out of the way of common-sense public health measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19.”