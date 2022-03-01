California Regulator Says FlexWage Earned Wage Product Not a Loan

Advocate Andy

FlexWage earns favorable ruling from California Department of Financial Institutions

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (CDFI) issued an opinion that said that FlexWage's earned wage access product is not a loan under California law and therefore does not fall under the regulatory purview of CDFI.

Earned wage access products are typically apps that allow an employee to access a portion of expected wages several days in advance of their typical payday. The employee then receives a payday that is reduced by the amount of the cash advance plus any fee associated with the use of the product.

The ruling suggests that FlexWage is not a loan under California law because the funds are paid directly from the employer, rather than through a third party and because the fees associated with using the product do not exceed an allowable administrative fee. Further, CDFI noted that FlexWage does not attempt to cross sell other products to consumers accessing the product.

The fee is $9 biweekly or $16 monthly, depending on the employee's pay schedule and frequency of accessing the product.

Consumer advocates have warned that some earned wage access products act in ways that are similar to predatory payday loans.

The services “are just a kinder version of payday loans,” National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) Associate Director Lauren Saunders said.

In fact, Saunders testified before a House Financial Services Committee Task Force recently about the potential dangers of EWA products.

Earned wage access products are a form of payday loan — wage advances repaid on payday — and should be regulated as credit,” Saunders said.

Lynne Marek in Payments Dive reports:

The issue has taken on more importance as workers increasingly use earned wage access (EWA) services. U.S. households tapped such services nearly 56 million times last year for about $9.5 billion in pay under such employer-based programs, according to estimates from research firm Aite-Novarica. In addition, millions more have downloaded apps that provide cash advances on their pay without employer participation, the firm said in a February report on the trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5JFN_0eL3ZlU200
Mirza Babic/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# earned wage access# banking# finance# consumer finance# consumer protection

Comments / 4

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
611 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Report: Americans Have $88 Billion in Medical Debt in Collections

Consumer Bureau chief calls out "doom loop" that keeps patients in debt. A report released this week by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicates that Americans have $88 billion in medical debt appearing on credit reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Consumer Bureau Taking Action to Halt Illegal Auto Repos

Bulletin reveals illegal practices by auto lenders. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is taking action to stop auto lenders from illegally repossessing cars from borrowers.

Read full story

Southern Christian Coalition Celebrates Call for Unity in Biden's State of the Union

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition released responses to President Joe Biden's State of the Union and applauded the President's call for national unity and push for bipartisanship.

Read full story
1 comments

Capped: Payday Loan Rates in New Mexico Lowered to 36% Max

Gov. signs bill lowering max rate on small loans from 175% to 36%. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation this week that caps interest rates on small, short-term loans at 36%.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Buy Now, Pay Later a Recipe for Regret?

Survey suggests more than 1 in 5 consumers regret using buy now, pay later products. Buy Now, Pay Later — services like Klarna, AfterPay, Sezzle, and others — seem like a super convenient way to get what you need (or want) now and manage the purchase over a few smaller payments.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Bill Restricting Access to "Abortion Pill"

Former physician says legislation violates patient privacy. In response to legislation that would restrict who can provide access to a so-called "abortion pill," a Tennessee pastor and former physician is speaking out in favor of patient privacy.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors Condemn Tennessee Gov's Focus on "1776 Curriculum"

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out against alternative history plan. In response to news reports that a curriculum supported by Gov. Bill Lee for use in charter schools in Tennessee involves a re-telling of the Civil Rights Era that downplays the racial injustice of the time, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out about the move.

Read full story
14 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County Democrats Announce Local Candidates

Democrats running for County Commission, School Board in 2022 election cycle. The Sumner County (Tennessee) Democratic Party announced that there are a number of Democrats seeking election to local office in this year's election cycle. 2022 marks the first time in Tennessee history that races for school board will be partisan.

Read full story
2 comments

Education Dept. Announces Protection for Child Tax Credit Benefits

Benefits won't be offset by student loans in default. The U.S. Department of Education announced this month that it will take steps to protect child tax credit benefits received by student loan borrowers - even if those borrowers are in default on their loans. Under the previous policy, borrowers with loans in default could see any tax credit benefits reduced to offset outstanding federal loan obligations.

Read full story
16 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Survey Shows Payday Loan Rate Caps Help Consumers

Alternative short-term loans are available at rates at or under 36%. A survey conducted by the Woodstock Institute with partners New America Chicago and the Chicago Urban League shows that payday loan rate caps are having a positive impact on consumers and communities.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Southern Christian Coalition Calls for Funding of Local Public Schools in Tennessee

Group responds to Gov. Lee's new education funding formula. At a press event today in response to Gov. Bill Lee's proposed new school funding formula, a group of pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Lee and legislative leaders to prioritize public schools in any funding formula changes. The group took issue with Lee's assertion that charter schools are public schools and specifically called out Lee's plan to open 50-100 charter schools affiliated with Michigan-based Hillsdale College.

Read full story
Virginia State

Think Finance Facing $44.5 Million Judgment in "Rent-a-Tribe" Scheme

Online lender used tribal-owned companies to evade state interest rate caps. Virginia consumers who borrowed from online payday lender Think Finance could soon see cash refunds as a result of a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit. Details from the case suggest Think Finance ran loans through three tribal lenders in an attempt to evade state interest rate caps and charge triple-digit interest rates on payday loans.

Read full story
1 comments
Shelby County, TN

Tennessee Voter Project Endorses Mulroy for Shelby County DA

Former County Commissioner Gets Backing of Progressive Group. In an email to supporters, the Tennessee Voter Project today announced they are endorsing Steve Mulroy for District Attorney in Shelby County.

Read full story
1 comments

Report: Wealth Dynasties Reach into Trillions of Dollars

Americans for Tax Fairness calls for tax reform to prevent so-called wealth hoarding. Upon releasing a report about wealth accumulation among America's wealthiest families, advocates at Americans for Tax Fairness called for tax reform.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors' Group Calls on Gov. Lee to Address COVID, School Funding

Southern Christian Coalition laments what they say is Lee's "lack of leadership" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to take steps to address the state's COVID situation and school funding shortfall.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

Pastors and Parents in Tennessee Call for Investment in Public Schools

Group decries Gov. Bill Lee's plan to invest in Hillsdale charter schools. A group of pastors and parents affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a response to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's plan to invest state dollars in charter schools run by Hillsdale College in Michigan. The group expressed concern about underfunding of public schools as a result of K-12 funds being sent to the new charter entities.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Pastors, Parents Send Message to Education Secretary Cardona

Group affiliated with Southern Christian Coalition calls for protection of public schools. During Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's recent visit to Nashville, a group of Tennessee pastors and parents urged the Cabinet leader to take action to protect public schools.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

Utah Bank Named as Enabler of Predatory Puppy Loans

Consumer groups issue report calling out TAB Bank and EasyPay over predatory practices. Consumer advocates are calling out EasyPay Finance and Utah-based TAB Bank for their roles in predatory loans for financing puppies. These loans can carry rates up to 189%. Consumer and animal welfare advocates joined together to issue a report on the practices of EasyPay and their bank partner TAB Bank.

Read full story
1 comments

Utah Bank Named in DC Settlement Against Payday Lender

FinWise Bank partnered with lender charging 149% interest on loans. The District of Columbia yesterday announced a settlement with online lender Elevate that will refund millions of dollars to consumers. The agreement was reached as a result of Elevate violating interest rate caps in DC — the maximum rate for a loan there is 24%.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy