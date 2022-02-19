Nashville, TN

Tennessee Pastors' Group Calls on Gov. Lee to Address COVID, School Funding

Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition laments what they say is Lee's "lack of leadership"

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on Gov. Bill Lee to take steps to address the state's COVID situation and school funding shortfall.

In response to Lee's State of the State, Rev Dr. Donna Whitney, Pastoral Assistant at Metropolitan Interdenominational Church of Nashville, said:

“Governor Lee celebrated the ‘freedom’ that he believes the state of Tennessee embodies. But how can Tennesseans be ‘free’ when they do not feel safe sending their children to school due to out-of-control COVID spread leading to record numbers of both staff and student illness? And how ‘free’ can Tennesseans be if they are worried about going bankrupt from healthcare bills due to the lack of affordable healthcare? How ‘free’ are we when he is championing legislation that silences teachers in their classrooms, and prohibits them from being treated as the true professionals that they are? How ‘free’ can we be when Tennesseans are more likely to die of COVID than Americans in any other state of the union?"

School funding was also a topic mentioned by pastors from the group.

“I was disappointed to hear that although Governor Lee promised $1 billion in new education spending, a large chunk of that amount is just one-time spending,” said Rev. Brandon Gilvin, Senior Minister at First Christian Church in Chattanooga. “That won’t create the long-term investment in Tennessee school children that is needed. Just yesterday I pointed out that in order to be comparable to the spending of Alabama, we would need to invest $1.2 billion annually in public education, and to compete with Kentucky, $2.5 billion."

The group urged Gov. Lee to spend money the state has in reserves on schools and healthcare.

“It’s completely out of touch with struggling Tennessee families that Governor Lee bragged about the largest rainy-day fund yet, with funds in reserve reaching almost $2 Billion,” said Rev. Chris Smith, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville. “Does the governor not realize that we are well past a ‘rainy day’? Our schools are underfunded by $2 billion and over 300,000 Tennesseans are without health insurance today due to the governor’s refusal to expand Medicaid, our state has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country, and currently has the highest death rates from COVID."

MChe Lee/Unsplash

