National Consumer Group Calls for Focus on Equity in Small Business Lending

Advocate Andy

Americans for Financial Reform Urges Consumer Bureau to Take Action

In response to a proposed rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) relative to small business lending, consumer advocacy group Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) is calling for continued action to ensure equity for businesses owned by women and people of color.

AFR’s letter to the CFPB indicates the organization is generally supportive of the new rule and finds it will improve equity in lending.

The proposed rule takes significant and vital steps to assess and enforce compliance with fair lending and anti-discrimination statutes, to identify community development small business capital needs, and to improve transparency in small business credit and lending markets. AFREF wholeheartedly supports the intent of the proposed rule and urges the CFPB to finalize the rule promptly with modest suggested improvements.

The response from AFR suggests that the status quo is problematic:

This lack of equitable access to small business credit and capital contributes to the racial wealth gap. Small businesses are important routes to wealth building. But persistent racial and gender structural inequalities and discrimination have suppressed entrepreneurship for women and people of color, costing communities of color billions of dollars in economic activity every year.
But continued inequitable access to credit and financing makes it more difficult for businesses owned by people of color to sustain, reinvest, and expand their businesses.

The response to the small business lending rule from AFR follows a letter from the Woodstock Institute that also called for a greater focus on equity in lending.

In its letter, Woodstock noted the specific challenges faced by people of color in the small business lending space:

The usurious rates charged by some non-bank lenders, . . . led us to develop a working hypothesis that in the small business loan market — similar to the consumer loan market — predatory, non-bank lenders target communities of color. Triple-digit interest rate loans to small businesses are analogous to triple-digit interest rate payday and title loans to individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZbkG_0dk1OYEg00
Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Consumer Finance# Finance# Lending# Loans# Small Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
307 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Exploring Risks of Buy Now, Pay Later

CFPB Inquiry Comes as Short-Term Finance Products Gain Popularity. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced an inquiry into the practices of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry in light of the popularity of products such as Klarna and Afterpay. The move comes as the major credit bureaus are adding information from Buy Now, Pay Later to credit reports.

Read full story
Woodstock, IL

Consumer Group Releases Data Showing Benefits of 36% Interest Rate Cap on Short-Term Loans

Woodstock Institute Offers Analysis on Illinois Predatory Lending Law. Is it possible to offer credit-challenged consumers access to short-term credit without excessive interest rates? An Illinois consumer group says data from its state shows the answer is YES.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Call for Action on Illegal Robocalls

Advocates Ask FCC for Action on "Gateway Providers" The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) filed comments this week with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asking for action to stop illegal robocalls of foreign origin from reaching American phones by way of “gateway providers.”

Read full story
3 comments

Bank of America to End NSF Fees, Reduce Overdraft Charges

Bank of America announced today it is significantly reducing overdraft fees and eliminating non-sufficient funds fees, with the reforms starting in February. “Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients’ reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly,” said Holly O’Neill, President of Retail Banking, Bank of America. “Throughout the process we have engaged our National Community Advisory Council (NCAC) for their guidance and feedback on our changes. These latest steps will further support our clients and empower them to create long-term financial wellness.”

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fernish Forced to Refund Consumers for Overcharged Late Fees

Los Angeles Rent-to-Own Company Violated New Consumer Protection Law. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) today finalized a settlement with Los Angeles-based rent-to-own company Fernish that will require the company to give refunds to nearly 400 customers.

Read full story

New Jersey Borrowers File Complaint Over 700% Interest Rate Loans

Tribal Lender Bright Lending Violates Usury Laws, Complaint Alleges. A case filed in federal court in New Jersey alleges that tribal lender Bright Lending is engaged in usury and fraud by charging up to 700% for short-term loans.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Consumer Group Calls for Fairness in Small Business Lending

Woodstock Institute Calls on CFPB to Collect Key Data. In response to proposed rules on small business lending issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Chicago-based Woodstock Institute released a comment letter calling for fairness in data collection.

Read full story

Credit Bureaus Announce Addition of Buy Now, Pay Later to Credit Reports

New Short-Term Loan Product Will Impact Credit Scores. American Banker reports that the major credit bureaus are adding designations for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products such as AfterPay and Klarna.

Read full story
12 comments

Consumer Advocates Call for Action on Credit Bureau Reform

CFPB Report Highlights Challenges in Credit Reporting Industry. On the heels of a report released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) are calling for major reform to the credit reporting industry.

Read full story

FTC Takes Action Against Merchant Cash Advance Provider

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a settlement today that bans a merchant cash advance company and its owner from the industry as a result of deceptive and illegal practices.

Read full story

Consumer Group Warns of Dangers in Big Tech Payment Systems

U.S. PIRG Issues Comments to Consumer Bureau Aimed at Protecting Consumers from Tech Giants. While the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has opened an inquiry into so-called “Big Tech” payment systems, consumer groups are offering comments aimed at boosting consumer protections.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors, Parents Call for Extended Child Tax Credit

Activists Call on Senators Hagerty, Blackburn to Take Action. As a result of the U.S. Senate failing to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better plan before the end of December, the Child Tax Credit payments that were a part of the American Rescue Plan ended in 2021. This means the extra cash will not be deposited in bank accounts unless there is legislative action. Now, a group of Tennesseans affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling on Senators Hagerty and Blackburn to take action.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

MoneyLion Forced to Issue Refunds in Settlement with State of Minnesota

Online Lending Platform was Offering Loans with Interest Rates Up To 645%. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has announced a settlement with online lending platform MoneyLion that will result in refunds to some borrowers as well as a fine paid by MoneyLion.

Read full story
Illinois State

Consumer Group Claims Illinois Law Saves Borrowers $200 Million

Woodstock Institute Highlights Benefits of Predatory Loan Prevention Act. The Woodstock Institute sent an email highlighting the benefits of a new law in Illinois — the Predatory Loan Prevention Act.

Read full story

A 36% Fee to Access Your Pay Early?

Early Wage Access Product Gusto Charges High Interest for Access to Earned Pay. Early Wage Access (EWA) app Gusto offers employees at participating companies an opportunity to get an advance on expected pay. The service allows employees to request up to 40% of their expected pay days ahead of actual payday, with the loan being repaid when the employee’s payroll check is deposited.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

A Warning on Robotexts

Florida AG Says Robotexting Surpassing Robocalls as Consumer Invasion. Florida’s Attorney General is warning consumers to be aware of robotexts and noting that in some cases, these automated messages contain scam links.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Call for Regulation of Payment Systems

This week, 65 consumer, civil rights, faith, legal services, and community groups submitted comments to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in response to its inquiry into certain business practices of six large technology companies operating payments systems in the United States. The groups urged the CFPB to require person-to-person (p2p) payment providers to protect consumers from fraud and errors, and to work with the Federal Reserve Board to ensure protections are in place before the Fed launches its new FedNow p2p service.

Read full story

LendUp Shuttered by Consumer Bureau

Move to Close Fintech Lender Comes After Multiple Violations. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced today it has reached an agreement with LendUp that means the lender will stop doing business.

Read full story

New Cash-Advance Apps Carry Risks for Consumers

Apps in Fintech Space Avoiding Key Consumer Credit Protections. Adam Hardy writes in Money.com that a number of cash-advance apps are suggesting they offer a viable alternative to payday loans but may instead offer a similar product in a more tech-friendly package.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy