A Warning on Robotexts

Florida AG Says Robotexting Surpassing Robocalls as Consumer Invasion

Florida’s Attorney General is warning consumers to be aware of robotexts and noting that in some cases, these automated messages contain scam links.

WFLA reports :

(AG Ashley) Moody’s office has issued a Consumer Alert warning for the “rise of robotexts.” The attorney general’s office said Americans were on track to get about 86 billion automated text messages this year, already having received 71 billion as a nation. The office said five billion of those robotexts went to just Floridians.

In a press release , Moody said:

“These automated text messages are now more prevalent, and potentially more dangerous, than robocalls since malicious links can be clicked on directly in a text. These links often contain malware that can be instantly downloaded to a phone. Any interaction with this type of text will show the scammer that the phone number is active, making the targeted user vulnerable to further messages. Consumers should be wary of opening or clicking links in unrecognized texts.”

The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC)has several policy recommendations related to robocalls and robotexts that could help address the concerns raised by Moody:

Ensure a strong, broad prohibition of autodialed calls and texts made to cell phones without the called party’s consent.

Clarify that en masse calls or texts sent using evasive tactics such as “clicker agents” are covered by the TCPA.

These policy changes would require action by the FCC and/or Congress. It's not yet clear whether the Biden Administration or current congressional leadership will move on these measures.