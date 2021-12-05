Nashville, TN

A Call to End Overdraft Fees

Advocate Andy

Advocates at Consumer Federation of America (CFA) are calling on banks across the nation — especially the biggest banks with the greatest reach — to end the practice of charging fees for overdrafts. The push from CFA comes a day after Capital One announced it will stop charging the fees.

Capital One Eliminates Overdraft Fees

“This welcome research yet again illustrates the need to put an end to abusive overdraft fees — especially given that these fees are borne predominately by those who can least afford them,” said Rachel Gittleman, Financial Services Outreach Manager at Consumer Federation of America. “Consumers cannot wait for banks to individually put an end to this practice, like Capital One announced yesterday. The cost is just too high — overdraft fees can cost consumers hundreds in a single day and can push people out of the banking system, exacerbating financial exclusion.”

Gittleman is referring to research from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) indicating that overdraft revenue reached a total of over $15 billion in 2019, with the biggest banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America — bringing in 44% of that total.

Earlier, the CFPB found that nearly 80% of all overdraft revenue is borne by less than 9% of consumer accounts whose account balances average $350 paying 10 or more overdrafts per year. The average overdraft fee is nearly $35, while the most common transaction to trigger overdrafts are debit card transactions and the overdrafts average for those transactions is just $20, according to the Center for Responsible Lending.

“Although the CFPB plans for cracking down on illegal overdraft practices through supervision and enforcement are welcome, the CFPB should enact a rule requiring all banks and credit unions to end this destructive practice that does far more to hurt consumers than to help,” Gittleman continued.

“Overdraft and NSF fees are one of the leading reasons that people are unbanked, either because past overdrafts put the consumer on an account screening list that prevents them from opening new accounts, or because the fees make it too costly to maintain an account,” said Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra has indicating at least some willingness to consider a regulatory move that would end the practice of charging fees for overdrafts.

“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” said Chopra. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq2Cq_0dEq5aOc00
Mizra Babic/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Overdraft FeesBankingConsumer FinanceConsumer ProtectionBank Fees

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
46 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Regulators Signal Move to Slow Bank Mergers

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra and FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg yesterday issued a joint statement on the need for additional scrutiny of bank mergers. The effort is designed to prevent banking monopolies and the consolidation of banks that leads to “too big to fail” entities.

Read full story

Key Regulatory Agency Signals Path to Overdraft Fee Reform

Comptroller of the Treasury Sends Clear Message for Change. At a speech to the Consumer Federation of America this week, acting Comptroller of the Treasury Michael Hsu outlined some key reforms his agency sees as necessary when it comes to banking — particularly around overdraft fees.

Read full story

Federal Legislation Takes Aim at Overdraft Fees

Maloney Legislation Seeks to Establish Key Consumer Protections. With Capital One announcing an end to overdraft fees and consumer groups putting pressure on other banks and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take action to end the practice, pressure is mounting for major changes in a key source of bank revenue.

Read full story
7 comments

New Rule Could Allow Debt Collectors to Reach You on Social Media

Consumer Bureau Rule Grants Debt Collectors Ability to Contact Consumers Via Social Networks. Who is that sliding into your DMs? It could be a debt collector, thanks to a rule implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that went into effect this month. The rule was codified during the tenure of Trump Administration CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Urges Passage of Build Back Better

Southern Christian Coalition Highlighting Prescription Drug Benefit in Support of Biden Plan. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling on his state’s federal legislative delegation to vote in favor of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan because the plan will result in lower prescription drug prices.

Read full story
5 comments

A Warning on Payday Loans

Consumer Group Highlights Dangers of Predatory Lending. A survey conducted by DebtHammer finds that 90% of payday loan borrowers regret taking out their loan. That may not be surprising considering the same survey indicates that interest rates can be in excess of 400% and it often takes five months or more to pay off a single loan.

Read full story
4 comments

Consumer Group Applauds Overdraft Fee Study, Calls for Action

Americans for Financial Reform Seeks End to "Abusive" Practice of Charging Overdraft Fees. As one major bank — Capital One — announced an end to the practice of charging overdraft fees, a leading consumer group is issuing a call for federal action to end the practice at all banks.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee State Funding Board Issues Low Revenue Estimate

Years Long Pattern has Implications for Schools, Infrastructure. The Tennessee State Funding Board — the group responsible for setting the revenue projections used in state budgeting — met this week and set a very low target for revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. Why is this important? Well, the Funding Board estimates are used to determine the parameters for the state budget. When the question is asked “why don’t we budget more for X,” the answer can be: The Funding Board says we won’t have that money.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Activist Group Hosting School Funding Forum

Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) will be hosting a school funding town hall on Monday, December 6th at 5:30 PM at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Here’s more from NOAH on the planned event, which will include Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn:

Read full story

Bipartisan Legislation Would Cap Payday Loan Rates

36% Rate Cap Seeks to Take a Bite Out of Legalized Loan Sharks. Consumer protection legislation that would cap rates on payday and car title loans at 36% has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill is a companion to similar legislation filed in the Senate in August. Current rates on payday loans can be in excess of 400% in some states.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy