Tennessee State Funding Board Issues Low Revenue Estimate

Advocate Andy

Years Long Pattern has Implications for Schools, Infrastructure

The Tennessee State Funding Board — the group responsible for setting the revenue projections used in state budgeting — met this week and set a very low target for revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. Why is this important? Well, the Funding Board estimates are used to determine the parameters for the state budget. When the question is asked “why don’t we budget more for X,” the answer can be: The Funding Board says we won’t have that money.

The Funding Board's history is one of revenue projections that are far below actual collections - this means the state continues to collect far more money than it spends and state functions continue to face funding challenges.

Let’s look at the most recent evidence. This year, Tennessee is sitting on the largest budget surplus ever. EVER. That’s because state revenue came in at $2 billion ABOVE projections.

While the Funding Board is estimating growth for the upcoming (2023) fiscal year to be 2%, the Sycamore Institute notes that revenue for the current fiscal year is coming in at 24% above projections (so far).

  • Actual collections for October 2021 were about 22% higher than budgeted.
  • As of October 31, 2021, Tennessee had collected about 24% of the $16.5 billion in total budgeted revenue for the current fiscal year.
  • Collections through October were about $902 million higher (or 24%) than what was budgeted for the time period.

A Bountiful Harvest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132lAy_0dEgcrVv00
Sycamore Institute

While this MIGHT be understandable given the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality is the Funding Board's numbers are often far off from reality — and this results in budgets that are significantly lower than revenue growth would allow. So, we now have a giant surplus while schools are significantly underfunded.

Here’s some analysis from 2020 on what these underestimates mean:

For five years actual revenue growth was more than double state estimates, leaving $3 billion in surplus while public schools remain under-funded. While state K-12 funding did increase by $700 million over those years, had the state doubled K-12 investment to $1.4 billion, a substantial surplus would still have remained while also moving Tennessee schools out of the bottom 10 in funding.

That’s right, for five consecutive years starting in 2015, state revenue growth was double or more than what the Funding Board projected. The pandemic is no excuse. This has the appearance of a planned, intentional underfunding of the state budget. This may lead to frustrated taxpayers who see a system where money is being paid in so that the state may offer services, but the state then offers services at levels well below what the collected funds would allow.

K-12 funding is a great example. A bipartisan state body suggests we need an additional $1.7 billion to adequately fund schools. The money is there — in fact, nearly double that amount of money is there. And, we’re collecting around 24% more than planned so far this fiscal year. That’s a HUGE surplus. In fact, it’s nearly $1 billion in just the first three months of the fiscal year.

Still, the Funding Board seems content to set its sights low — far underestimating the potential of Tennessee. This means schools, infrastructure, the health care system, public safety, and more are being shortchanged.

Lawmakers may want to question this year's estimates given years of historical data demonstrating where actual revenue will be. We’re $1 billion ahead this year already.

Looking back at 2020, here’s more evidence that the Funding Board seems to have some difficulty arriving at an accurate projection:

There is already a problem with this year’s estimates. The State Funding Board, a panel of constitutional officers and the state finance director, recently approved a growth rate of between 2.7% and 3.1%, well below even the most pessimistic predictions by economists hired by the state.
It is the lowest rate since 2014, when the board predicted little to no growth. This led then-Gov. Haslam to eliminate a promised $50 million state teacher raise. Actual revenue grew 5% in 2014–2015, leading to a $552 million surplus while teachers got nothing.
The board also had to increase its growth estimate for 2019–2020, predicting a general fund surplus of $430 — $500 million. Even this upward revision may be far too low. First-quarter general fund growth was 8.1%, more than double the revised estimate, which could generate a surplus up to $900 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgLZs_0dEgcrVv00
Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
TennesseeSchool FundingState Funding BoardTennessee State Budget2022 Revenue in Tennessee

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
28 followers

More from Advocate Andy

Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor Urges Passage of Build Back Better

Southern Christian Coalition Highlighting Prescription Drug Benefit in Support of Biden Plan. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling on his state’s federal legislative delegation to vote in favor of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan because the plan will result in lower prescription drug prices.

Read full story
5 comments

A Warning on Payday Loans

Consumer Group Highlights Dangers of Predatory Lending. A survey conducted by DebtHammer finds that 90% of payday loan borrowers regret taking out their loan. That may not be surprising considering the same survey indicates that interest rates can be in excess of 400% and it often takes five months or more to pay off a single loan.

Read full story

Consumer Group Applauds Overdraft Fee Study, Calls for Action

Americans for Financial Reform Seeks End to "Abusive" Practice of Charging Overdraft Fees. As one major bank — Capital One — announced an end to the practice of charging overdraft fees, a leading consumer group is issuing a call for federal action to end the practice at all banks.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

A Call to End Overdraft Fees

Advocates at Consumer Federation of America (CFA) are calling on banks across the nation — especially the biggest banks with the greatest reach — to end the practice of charging fees for overdrafts. The push from CFA comes a day after Capital One announced it will stop charging the fees.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Activist Group Hosting School Funding Forum

Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) will be hosting a school funding town hall on Monday, December 6th at 5:30 PM at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. Here’s more from NOAH on the planned event, which will include Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn:

Read full story

Bipartisan Legislation Would Cap Payday Loan Rates

36% Rate Cap Seeks to Take a Bite Out of Legalized Loan Sharks. Consumer protection legislation that would cap rates on payday and car title loans at 36% has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill is a companion to similar legislation filed in the Senate in August. Current rates on payday loans can be in excess of 400% in some states.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy