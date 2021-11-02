As some of you may know we recently stayed at Devil's Lake State Park for a night of camping, hiking and fishing. We had such a great time and wanted to share some info to help you plan your trip!

What To Do

Photo Of Devil's Doorway Taken by Britney Baker

While we were there we went on a hike, you can read about that here. There are many trails and you can get a brochure when entering the park that will show all the options!

There are two beaches (north shore and south shore) along with some concession stands if you are hungry! On the lake you can rent kayaks and stand up paddle boards or you can just relax on the beach and go swimming. Unfortunately, we got rained out and were not able to kayak, but we did do some fishing!

Looking for something a little more adventurous? You can take a rock climbing lesson and challenge yourself on one of the 1600 available climbing routes.

Devil's Lake is located within a half hour of Wisconsin Dells. If you have a few days to stay I would recommend spending some time there to shop, eat, or check out one of the many water/amusement parks and go kart tracks.

Where To Stay

Camping

Map of Devil's Lake Campground Devil's Lake Website

This is the option we chose and we stayed in the Northern Lights campground in a tent. There are 423 total sights that can accommodate anywhere from 1-250 people. Each campground has bathrooms, showers and water taps. There are also fill/dump stations for RVs. A great addition to this park is their concessions buildings, this makes it a great location if you are new to camping! They sell hot food, groceries, some camp items and souvenirs.

These campgrounds can fill fast, so try to book early if you can! If the spots are full there are also some local, private campgrounds. While we have not stayed in any of these I will list some of the best reviewed locations at the end!

Cabins

Devil's Lake Cabin Devil's Lake Website

Devil's Lake Grand Cabin is located right outside the park. This is a large cabin that can accommodate up to 12 guests. Depending on the time of year you may need to book 2-3 nights minimum and the rates begin at $325/night. There are a few more cabins in the area and I will include those at the end with campsites!

Hotels & Bed and Breakfast

This state park is just a 20 minute drive from Wisconsin Dells, so there are many hotel options! This is also great if you'd like to enjoy some of the waterparks and restaurants in the Dells.

Inn at Wawanissee Point Taken from Wawanissee Website

The first location is a beautiful Bed and Breakfast, The Inn at Wawanissee Point. There are four beautifully decorated rooms. They serve a daily breakfast and cocktail hour and you will have access to a conference room and fitness center.

Bakers Sunset Resort Baker's Sunset Resort Website

Our hotel recommendation is in Wisconsin Dells, called Baker's Sunset Bay Resort. This is a 25 minute drive from Devil's Lake and a great location for families. They have single rooms and two bedroom suites and cabins. There is an indoor/outdoor pool, beach access to Lake Delton where you can relax, kayak, play games, and rent boats and jet skis! You can also enjoy their nightly bonfire and arcade/rec room.

Here are some local campgrounds that have RV and tent campsites, and cabins:

Fox Hill RV and Cabins

Baraboo Hills Campground

Bass Lake Campground