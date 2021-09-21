Anclote Key State Park in Tarpon Springs, Florida

Tarpon Springs, FL

If you are looking for another hidden gem in Florida that is often overlooked and not hardly known about... then you must add Anclote Key Preserve State Park to your list of things to do in Florida. In this travel blog, we are going to give you all the information necessary to get to this incredible spot, plus a little more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evZG9_0c2TIPG800
Anclote Key Natural Preserve and boats lining up on its sandbarThe Adventure Encounters

HOW TO GET TO ANCLOTE KEY

Unfortunately (and fortunately... for the preservation), you cannot simply just drive to Anclote Key. It is actually off the coastline of Tarpon Springs Florida, by about 3 miles. The only way to get to Anclote Key is by water vessel. Most likely, if you are visiting Florida and don't have personal means to a boat, jet ski, or kayak, you will need to rent one or hop on a chartered vessel. The specific coordinates for the Lighthouse are N 2810.020 W 08250.687 if you are looking for this Key by yourself.

Here's a few companies that we found in the area that offer a ride to the Natural Preserve.

  • Odyssey Cruises
  • Sponge-O-Rama
  • Private Island Charters
  • Windsong Charters
  • Island Paradise Charters
  • Rent Kayaks or take your own (would not suggest the paddle when it's choppy, so check the weather and wind first!)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKiqj_0c2TIPG800
The Anclote Key Lighthouse at the end of the IslandThe Adventure Encounters

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ANCLOTE KEY

A few things we thought you might be curious about and would like to know a little bit more about...

  • IS THERE CAMPING ON ANCLOTE KEY?

Yes!! You can camp on the northern part of Anclote Key... but there is a catch... you have to have your own water vessel to do so. The Charters will not drop you off... unless maybe you can hire a private boat and talk them into picking you back up?? Oh.. and you have to bring your OWN camping gear.

  • IS THERE A FEE TO ACCESS ANCLOTE KEY?

There is no charge to gain access onto the island, only the price to catch a ferry/charter to the island (essentially your transportation) if you don't have the means to gain access by your own vessel

  • WHAT IS ON ANCLOTE KEY?

The island has nearly 12,000 acres of pure lush greens, an incredible beach, LOTS of birds, and a cool Lighthouse at the Southern point of the Island (coordinates of Lighthouse: N 2810.020 W 08250.687). Due to the massive amount of birds and nesting season, there is a section of the island that is closed from May to August. Also, if you like shelling, bring a bag because there is a lot to choose from... just leave the live ones alone

  • CAN YOU BRING PETS TO THE ISLAND?

You can bring your four-legged 'child' to the island, but they are only allowed on the Northern part of the island and they must be on a leash.

  • ARE THERE ANY AMENITIES ON THE ISLAND?

There is NO running water nor services on this island (with the exception of the two compostable toilets, one on the northern point & one near the Lighthouse)... so be prepared with your own food and water, prior to your visit!

QUICK TIP: The water is clearest when there is little to no wind, make sure to check the hourly weather and specifically pull up the wind speeds... trust me, it makes a HUGE difference, especially if you are snorkeling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzEsT_0c2TIPG800
Kayakers and boaters gathering off the shore of Anclote KeyThe Adventure Encounters

