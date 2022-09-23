San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique Beginnings

Tom Rule inside Moldy Toes Records in San Clemente, CA Advenchas

A Record Show is coming to San Clemente. The event is known as the "San Clemente Record (S)hop" says Moldy Toes Record Shop owner Tom Rule. Tom goes on to say that, "the record show has a multi-vendor, flee market, swap meet type of feel with people selling music stuff such as books, CD's VHS, tapes videos but mainly vinyl records."

"If you've never been to one (record show) before and you are into records, it's a great experience to take in. There's a lot of excitement...especially in the mornings when people are lined up waiting for the doors to open. You don't get this type of atmosphere at a record store!"

Inside the 2021 Record Show Moldy Toes Records Instagram

People can expect to find over a dozen different vendors including 3 record stores, many professional vinyl resellers, and a few private personal collections.

The Record Show, hosted at San Clemente High School's Triton Center by the music department has been taking place for over 5 years.

Tom Rule has been teaming up with the music department ever since his son was a part of the Marching Band. Tom found his son home on a Friday night and asked why he wasn't at the away football game. His son told him that the band could not travel because they did not have money to pay for a bus. "I was astounded that they (band) had to pay for a bus so I started doing fundraisers for the music department at that point." Tom's fundraising efforts have evolved as he started with hosting poker tournaments off-campus and now hosting record shows.

Customers looking for records at the 2021 Record Show Moldy Toes Records Instagram

"Record shows have been going on for a long time!" Tom recalls shows from the early '70s and '80s. He says, "They call them Record shows, Record fairs, Record swaps and in Southern California alone there's probably 20 of them! There are shows just about every weekend."

Tom's record store is called Moldy Toes Records and is located at 217 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672. While Tom suggests his shop has a wide selection he says, "The appeal to going to a record show is that you get to look at many people's collections. It's a bigger variety. Some guys specialize in certain things. Some guys are geared to new wave, punk while others are jazz and blues. Other people like me just bring a bunch of stuff." Tom says the key is to "talk to the vendors" to make a connection. He says that in talking to the vendors you might just be able to find that one record you haven't seen for the past two years. Tom encourages chatting because most of the vendors know each other's collections so you might be able to find what you are looking for.

While Tom says there are incredible deals along with hard-to-find super expensive items there's bound to be something for everyone. Tom says, "but of course, you are supporting the school music program. Your admission at the door goes to them. All 100% of it"

Event Flyer Moldy Toes Instagram

Saturday, October 22, 2022

San Clemente High School's Triton Center is on the corner of Pico and Presido.

700 Ave Pico, San Clemente, CA 92673

9:00AM - 3:00PM

$3 General Admission (starts at 10:30 AM)

$5 Early Entry (starts at 9:00 AM)