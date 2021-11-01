How to Get Through the Holidays Without Drinking

Adrienne K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM8tQ_0ciaUupX00
Jed Owen / Unsplash

The holiday season is upon us, and chances are we’ll be hosting or invited to some holiday parties or gatherings where there may be cocktails served or expected to be served. So, what do we do when we’re newly sober to avoid the temptation of imbibing with spirits, beer, or wine?

Have Fun Hosting

If you are hosting the gathering yourself, you can choose whether or not you will have alcohol at your home for your guests. If it is too much of a temptation for you right now to be around it at all, just don’t serve it. Have other drinks for your guests to enjoy that don’t include alcohol. If these people are truly good friends and loving family members, they will understand and support your decision.

Another option if you are having guests at your home would be to have them bring their own drinks and make sure they take any leftovers home with them, to keep that temptation away once the party is over.

You can have fun with it too if you’re hosting. Create a table that has delicious, fun, and fruity punches, and mocktails. Go all out and make the non-drinkers and drinkers alike excited to try the alcohol-free concoctions you’ve created.

If you would like to find some recipes for mocktails you can find some great ones at 30 Best Mocktail Drink Recipes (thespruceeats.com).

Plan Ahead

If you are heading out to a party for the holidays, and you know there will be alcohol being served, make sure to plan ahead. Think through what you will say when someone offers you a drink. A simple “No, thank you”, may work but if they begin pressing you, you can say “No, thanks, I’m driving”, if you are indeed driving. Another response may be, “I’m taking a break from booze tonight, not in the mood to drink”. Or if you’re feeling really bold you can be straight up and say loud and proud, “No, thank you. I no longer drink”. That may be met with disbelief or questions or just a simple “Good for you”. Be prepared, know what you’ll say or do before the time comes.

Make sure to have your own alcohol-free drink in your hand at the party, it will be less likely you’ll be bothered or pressured to drink if you’re already drinking something else of your choosing.

Bring your own tasty alcohol-free drinks to the party. I do this often, and I never feel like I’m missing out. I usually drink AF beer and the bottles look just like a regular beer, you’d never know it was AF unless you looked close enough or I told you.

Have an Exit Strategy

Make sure to have an exit strategy at the gathering in case it gets to be too much for you. You can simply thank your host for the great time, but you’re tired and ready to go home- or something along those lines. Or if it’s a big party you can simply leave, if everyone’s drinking you may not even be missed.

Enjoy Yourself

The important thing in all of this is to enjoy yourself. It shouldn’t be about the alcohol at all, it should be about making memories, enjoying loved ones, and having a good time, and you CAN do this without alcohol.

Happy Holidays!!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello there! I'm Adrienne and I mostly write about mental health and addiction. My knowledge of these two subjects comes from my own personal experience with having schizoaffective disorder as well as struggles and triumphs with addiction/alcoholism. It is my hopes to help educate and normalize discussions around these two taboo subjects, as well as provide hope and encouragement to those who struggle with these issues. Thank you so much for reading my articles, it means the world to me. : )

Phoenix, AZ
261 followers

More from Adrienne K.

Phoenix, AZ

Mentally Ill and Homeless in America

Homelessness in the U.S. is on the rise, there are approximately 554,000 people who are experiencing homelessness in America today. What is even more disheartening is that approximately 140,000 of those individuals have a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, manic depression, or chronic depression.

Read full story
10 comments

Simple Holiday Mocktail Recipes

The holiday season is upon us. For those of you who like to enjoy a yummy drink during the holidays, but are limiting your alcohol intake, here are some tasty alternatives. A tasty alcohol-free drink created by Lara Metz, with a tantalizing taste and name.

Read full story

Fill Yourself with Love, Laughter, and Life. Not Alcohol

Upon stopping alcohol, you will be amazed at all the free time you have on your hands. During the first month or so my main goal (still is) was to make it to bed without drinking each day. If I didn’t do anything else but not drink it was a great day. It was difficult to focus at first while my brain worked at repairing itself. Soon that fog lifted, and I regained my focus. It was then I was able to think about adding some things into my life to fill up all the time I now suddenly had.

Read full story
5 comments

Recovery Mantra

Sayings and tips to help you while you’re in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. I am sure you’ve heard, even overheard this phrase before. But it’s key to gaining, keeping, and maintaining sobriety. We need to focus on the day/moment at hand. When we look to far back we can be filled with regrets and remorse, while too far ahead, may seem impossible and insurmountable. If we stay in the moment and focus on getting through one moment/craving/day at a time, it’s much more manageable and realistic. So focus on getting through today sober, and today only. Tomorrow will take care of itself.

Read full story

Resources for Recovery from Alcohol

There’s more than one way to find the freedom you’re looking for. Illustrated by author Adrienne K. Deciding you want to take some steps to remove alcohol from your life can be met with fear, uncertainty, and confusion. I hope by providing a list of resources for you, some of those unsure and shaky feelings will disappear and give you some insight of the many choices available to you to get you started on your journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Places You Can Donate Your Knit or Crocheted Creations to

The act of knitting or crocheting bring relaxation, peace, and joy to the knitter and crocheter, but what brings more joy is being able to use your talent to create beautiful and warm gifts to benefit others.

Read full story

Positivity to Start Your Day

A positive mindset goes a long way in creating a beautiful day for yourself. By filling your mind with uplifting and motivational messages first thing in the morning it will set the tone and possible outcome of how well your day goes. Here are 5 positive phrases to help uplift and motivate you.

Read full story

How Sobriety Affects Relationships

I never realized how drastically relationships would change by deciding to get sober. Some relationships have improved and gotten stronger, while others I’ve needed to create some distance in the relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

How Stopping Alcohol Changes Your Body

One of the most amazing things about stopping drinking alcohol are the awesome changes that take place in our bodies.Besides all the negative health problems, alcohol also affects how we look, how we feel, how we function, and how we think. By adopting a sober lifestyle, you can reverse many of the issues alcohol created in your life. It takes time, patience, education, and perseverance but you can indeed correct most of the damage done from alcohol through abstaining.

Read full story
2 comments

One Hundred Activities you can do Instead of Drinking

One of the things that can be difficult when we are newly sober is figuring out how to spend our days now that we have all this wonderful time on our hands. I compiled a list of 100 things you can do to fill that empty space, many of these activities are free or fairly inexpensive. Hope you enjoy!

Read full story

Written Pattern for Creating a Dishcloth

In my previous article How to Make a Chain stitch I explained how to create a slip knot (sk) on your hook and how to make a basic chain stitch (cs). In this article we’re going to build on those skills and learn how to make a simple dishcloth.

Read full story

What's Brewing? Is Drinking Coffee Beneficial?

It’s 5 am, your alarm blares, you sleepily open your eyes, you slowly go to a sitting position, one foot on the ground, 2 feet. You stand up and ever so slowly make your way to the kitchen to prepare yourself a much-needed cup o’ joe. You’re so tired and your mood is low, you don’t know how you’ll make it through the day. You impatiently wait, then finally beep, beep, beep, coffees done. Pouring that sweet drink of the god’s and smelling that delicious aroma is already awakening your senses. You put some creamer and sweetener in, your favorite flavor-hazelnut, slowly bring to your lips and take that first sweet sip…. ahh. You feel relief, and as you continue drinking that blessed Colombian brew, you begin to feel your senses come alive, your heart beats a little faster, you move a bit more confidently, and joy fills your soul. You can now start your day.

Read full story
4 comments

Gratitude Changes Lives.

An “attitude of gratitude” is how the saying goes. Another is, “grateful people are the happiest people”. But how do we develop this grateful attitude? And is it true practicing gratitude brings happiness?

Read full story

Living with a Mental Illness

Having a mental illness can be very isolating. The schizoaffective I have is mostly under control but not completely. I am not out of touch with reality, but I still struggle with paranoia and depression. I don’t feel like I fit completely in with people who don’t have an illness or the people who are really struggling with their disease. I only have a few select people that I share how the schizoaffective is affecting me and I still don’t share everything because some of the paranoid thoughts is about them and I don’t want them to get angry with me for thinking the way I do or think I don’t trust them, so quite often I suffer in silence.

Read full story

Adoptee Reunited with Birth Mom

Right around the teenage years I began wondering about my birth mom. I wanted to meet her more than anything. I didn’t know her, or anything about her, but I knew I loved her and would give anything to meet her. In my later teens and early 20’s I began searching for her by calling numbers of people with her name, Phyllis Harkins. I had no luck. I would do this often throughout my life. When the internet was born, I began searching on-line for her, again no luck.

Read full story
9 comments

The Origin of Crocheting

The word “crochet” comes from the French word “croche” which means,little hook. While the word crochet means, “little hook”, when crocheting first began it was done using fingers, hands, and no hook, also known asfinger crochetwhich is still done today.

Read full story

What is Schizoaffective Disorder?

You may have heard of the mental health conditions bipolar and schizophrenia as well as depression, anxiety, and OCD. You may not have heard of schizoaffective disorder, or if you have you may not know much about it, it’s not one of the mental health disorders that gets talked about too much.

Read full story
13 comments

Living One Moment at a Time

Living one moment at a time, especially in early sobriety, is essential in creating lasting freedom from alcohol or substance use. When first tackling sobriety, we are often struck by cravings, or a desire to drink or use the substances we are addicted to. Rather than reacting on impulse we must take a step back, breath, pause, and think before consuming our poison of choice. This will probably feel quite uncomfortable at first, nearly impossible it may seem, but with patience and practice it will become a more natural thing to do, to pause and resist that strong desire. Each time you overcome that craving you become stronger, and you are learning new ways to deal with uncomfortable feelings.

Read full story
1 comments

One Mile Marker at a Time

When we quit drinking it is more than just about the alcohol. Yes, we have said good bye to the booze, but we are saying yes to so much more in doing so. It’s a journey of self-discovery, a winding road we’re traveling on with twists and turns, blockades, speed bumps.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy