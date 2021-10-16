Living with a Mental Illness

Adrienne K.

Having a mental illness can be very isolating. The schizoaffective I have is mostly under control but not completely. I am not out of touch with reality, but I still struggle with paranoia and depression. I don’t feel like I fit completely in with people who don’t have an illness or the people who are really struggling with their disease. I only have a few select people that I share how the schizoaffective is affecting me and I still don’t share everything because some of the paranoid thoughts is about them and I don’t want them to get angry with me for thinking the way I do or think I don’t trust them, so quite often I suffer in silence.

On the outside I appear very well put together and you’d never know I have this still taboo illness but on the inside my thoughts aren’t quite right. I often think that people I love are engaging in terrible activities and I struggle with convincing myself that it’s not true it’s just the illness. The thoughts are worse at night when I’m tired and the joy and hope of the day has waned. Sometimes I look for proof that these horrible things are happening and even though I don’t find any I still doubt, fear, and question. The fact I am aware this is going on though is huge because when I am in a full-blown psychosis, I react to these thoughts more strongly by accusing and yelling and feeling complete and utter fear. I’ve even gone to the police for the false beliefs I’ve experienced, the false beliefs are delusions.

Something else hard for people to understand is that when I have mania from this illness my sex drive is so incredibly high and in the past, I’ve acted on this by having multiple sex partners and participating in dangerous behaviors such as prostitution. People think I have a choice for doing these things but at the time it’s happening I’m not thinking rationally. I’m acting without fear of consequences, without thoughts of reason, without care to other’s feelings. I’m not trying to be mean or selfish I just don’t understand right and wrong when I’m in a mania and a psychosis.

I’ve learned talking about mental illness makes people extremely uncomfortable and they sometimes will act different towards me or be afraid of me. The ironic thing is that when I am well, I am the kindest, sweetest, most giving person you could meet. I didn’t choose to have this disease, but I do and if you want to be a part of my life you get all of me including this perceived flaw.

I believe having schizoaffective has made me a kinder more compassionate and forgiving person. I know just how difficult someone’s life can be and know that you never truly know what someone has going on their life so you should be kind and show love to everyone.

I do think thanks to platforms like Medium, Facebook, new TV drug commercials that there is becoming more of an awareness about mental health but even at the clinic I receive mental health treatment there is still an ignorance about these conditions.

My best advice to people who don’t have a mental health condition is to read about the different conditions, listen to those you know that have a mental health condition, ask questions, don’t assume the worst about that person and most importantly show love and kindness and compassion. We all could use a little more compassion.

My knowledge of these two subjects comes from my own personal experience with having schizoaffective disorder as well as struggles and triumphs with addiction/alcoholism.

