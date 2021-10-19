Strategies to Keep you Motivated in Recovery from Alcohol

Ian Stauffer/ Unsplash

This journey of recovery or as I like to call it, discovery, can feel daunting at times. In the early days you may have felt some excitement at the idea of living your life alcohol free. As the days and months move on, that excitement of beginning a new chapter in your life may have waned. You may question why you began in the first place and wonder if you can keep with it for the long haul.

I’m going to share with you some strategies on how you can keep that fire burning on your sober path.

1. Recognize your reasons for quitting

Remind yourself of all the reasons you decided to go AF in the first place. Is it health, finances, better sleep, to gain respect for yourself, improve your anxiety? Write your reasons down and really imagine these things happening for you. It’s amazing knowing you are getting healthier and stronger by not putting a lethal substance in your body. And sober sleep, nothing better! You think alcohol helps your anxiety, but pay attention, it makes it much worse! As you put distance between you and your last drink that anxiety is going to improve, how awesome is that?!

2. Celebrate your victories

You made it an hour, a day, a week, a month, 6 months, 9 months, a year? Celebrate those moments and get creative with it. For one of my sober milestones, I got myself a necklace that says, “I Love You”, in the shape of a heart. Don’t just celebrate the number of days you are sober for. Celebrate other victories as well. The first time you drove right on by the store you got liquor from and didn’t stop to buy any. The first sober holiday you went on. Or the first time you declined a drink. All these instances, and countless others, are worth celebrating and getting excited about.

3. Set mini goals for the week

Set sober goals for the week. Maybe it’s listening to that great new podcast by Brene Brown. Walking during the time you used to drink. Or trying 3 new AF drinks. Mini goals are a great way to get motivated and excited about your new way of living.

4. Fill your mind with positivity

A positive mindset goes a long way to keep that motivation and happy vibe going. Watch YouTube videos that light you up and set you on fire. I have to say, Simon’s videos are a great place to start. His energy will light a fire in even the most hardened soul. Other great ways to get positivity in your life is reading memoirs of people who have overcome difficult things, including alcohol or drug addiction.

5. Meet with other friends who are AF

Going out with other friends who choose an alcohol-free lifestyle will help solidify your choice to be AF. At 7 months AF, I met up with a friend who also doesn’t drink. We had the greatest of times laughing and cutting it up. Before I left, she said, “I’m glad you don’t drink. There’s so many other fun things to do without getting wasted.” I cherish this friendship so much; she came back into my life at just the right time.

Whether you are just starting out on an alcohol-free path or have years sober there is so much to be joyful for and excited about. You’ve kicked a dangerous chemical to the curb and are now experiencing how life is supposed to be, beautiful, messy, fun, challenging, AMAZING.

Enjoy the ride.