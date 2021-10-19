Strategies to Keep you Motivated in Recovery from Alcohol

Adrienne K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEncO_0cPHQbAO00
Ian Stauffer/ Unsplash

This journey of recovery or as I like to call it, discovery, can feel daunting at times. In the early days you may have felt some excitement at the idea of living your life alcohol free. As the days and months move on, that excitement of beginning a new chapter in your life may have waned. You may question why you began in the first place and wonder if you can keep with it for the long haul.

I’m going to share with you some strategies on how you can keep that fire burning on your sober path.

1. Recognize your reasons for quitting

Remind yourself of all the reasons you decided to go AF in the first place. Is it health, finances, better sleep, to gain respect for yourself, improve your anxiety? Write your reasons down and really imagine these things happening for you. It’s amazing knowing you are getting healthier and stronger by not putting a lethal substance in your body. And sober sleep, nothing better! You think alcohol helps your anxiety, but pay attention, it makes it much worse! As you put distance between you and your last drink that anxiety is going to improve, how awesome is that?!

2. Celebrate your victories

You made it an hour, a day, a week, a month, 6 months, 9 months, a year? Celebrate those moments and get creative with it. For one of my sober milestones, I got myself a necklace that says, “I Love You”, in the shape of a heart. Don’t just celebrate the number of days you are sober for. Celebrate other victories as well. The first time you drove right on by the store you got liquor from and didn’t stop to buy any. The first sober holiday you went on. Or the first time you declined a drink. All these instances, and countless others, are worth celebrating and getting excited about.

3. Set mini goals for the week

Set sober goals for the week. Maybe it’s listening to that great new podcast by Brene Brown. Walking during the time you used to drink. Or trying 3 new AF drinks. Mini goals are a great way to get motivated and excited about your new way of living.

4. Fill your mind with positivity

A positive mindset goes a long way to keep that motivation and happy vibe going. Watch YouTube videos that light you up and set you on fire. I have to say, Simon’s videos are a great place to start. His energy will light a fire in even the most hardened soul. Other great ways to get positivity in your life is reading memoirs of people who have overcome difficult things, including alcohol or drug addiction.

5. Meet with other friends who are AF

Going out with other friends who choose an alcohol-free lifestyle will help solidify your choice to be AF. At 7 months AF, I met up with a friend who also doesn’t drink. We had the greatest of times laughing and cutting it up. Before I left, she said, “I’m glad you don’t drink. There’s so many other fun things to do without getting wasted.” I cherish this friendship so much; she came back into my life at just the right time.

Whether you are just starting out on an alcohol-free path or have years sober there is so much to be joyful for and excited about. You’ve kicked a dangerous chemical to the curb and are now experiencing how life is supposed to be, beautiful, messy, fun, challenging, AMAZING.

Enjoy the ride.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello there! I'm Adrienne and I mostly write about mental health and addiction. My knowledge of these two subjects comes from my own personal experience with having schizoaffective disorder as well as struggles and triumphs with addiction/alcoholism. It is my hopes to help educate and normalize discussions around these two taboo subjects, as well as provide hope and encouragement to those who struggle with these issues. Thank you so much for reading my articles, it means the world to me. : )

Phoenix, AZ
139 followers

More from Adrienne K.

One Hundred Activities you can do Instead of Drinking

One of the things that can be difficult when we are newly sober is figuring out how to spend our days now that we have all this wonderful time on our hands. I compiled a list of 100 things you can do to fill that empty space, many of these activities are free or fairly inexpensive. Hope you enjoy!

Read full story

Written Pattern for Creating a Dishcloth

In my previous article How to Make a Chain stitch I explained how to create a slip knot (sk) on your hook and how to make a basic chain stitch (cs). In this article we’re going to build on those skills and learn how to make a simple dishcloth.

Read full story

What's Brewing? Is Drinking Coffee Beneficial?

It’s 5 am, your alarm blares, you sleepily open your eyes, you slowly go to a sitting position, one foot on the ground, 2 feet. You stand up and ever so slowly make your way to the kitchen to prepare yourself a much-needed cup o’ joe. You’re so tired and your mood is low, you don’t know how you’ll make it through the day. You impatiently wait, then finally beep, beep, beep, coffees done. Pouring that sweet drink of the god’s and smelling that delicious aroma is already awakening your senses. You put some creamer and sweetener in, your favorite flavor-hazelnut, slowly bring to your lips and take that first sweet sip…. ahh. You feel relief, and as you continue drinking that blessed Colombian brew, you begin to feel your senses come alive, your heart beats a little faster, you move a bit more confidently, and joy fills your soul. You can now start your day.

Read full story

Gratitude Changes Lives.

An “attitude of gratitude” is how the saying goes. Another is, “grateful people are the happiest people”. But how do we develop this grateful attitude? And is it true practicing gratitude brings happiness?

Read full story

Living with a Mental Illness

Having a mental illness can be very isolating. The schizoaffective I have is mostly under control but not completely. I am not out of touch with reality, but I still struggle with paranoia and depression. I don’t feel like I fit completely in with people who don’t have an illness or the people who are really struggling with their disease. I only have a few select people that I share how the schizoaffective is affecting me and I still don’t share everything because some of the paranoid thoughts is about them and I don’t want them to get angry with me for thinking the way I do or think I don’t trust them, so quite often I suffer in silence.

Read full story

Adoptee Reunited with Birth Mom

Right around the teenage years I began wondering about my birth mom. I wanted to meet her more than anything. I didn’t know her, or anything about her, but I knew I loved her and would give anything to meet her. In my later teens and early 20’s I began searching for her by calling numbers of people with her name, Phyllis Harkins. I had no luck. I would do this often throughout my life. When the internet was born, I began searching on-line for her, again no luck.

Read full story
9 comments

The Origin of Crocheting

The word “crochet” comes from the French word “croche” which means,little hook. While the word crochet means, “little hook”, when crocheting first began it was done using fingers, hands, and no hook, also known asfinger crochetwhich is still done today.

Read full story

What is Schizoaffective Disorder?

You may have heard of the mental health conditions bipolar and schizophrenia as well as depression, anxiety, and OCD. You may not have heard of schizoaffective disorder, or if you have you may not know much about it, it’s not one of the mental health disorders that gets talked about too much.

Read full story
13 comments

Living One Moment at a Time

Living one moment at a time, especially in early sobriety, is essential in creating lasting freedom from alcohol or substance use. When first tackling sobriety, we are often struck by cravings, or a desire to drink or use the substances we are addicted to. Rather than reacting on impulse we must take a step back, breath, pause, and think before consuming our poison of choice. This will probably feel quite uncomfortable at first, nearly impossible it may seem, but with patience and practice it will become a more natural thing to do, to pause and resist that strong desire. Each time you overcome that craving you become stronger, and you are learning new ways to deal with uncomfortable feelings.

Read full story
1 comments

One Mile Marker at a Time

When we quit drinking it is more than just about the alcohol. Yes, we have said good bye to the booze, but we are saying yes to so much more in doing so. It’s a journey of self-discovery, a winding road we’re traveling on with twists and turns, blockades, speed bumps.

Read full story

Challenging Your Beliefs About Alcohol to Help You Decrease Alcohol Consumption

A great place to start when you want to quit or cut back on drinking is to change how you think about drinking. Many people believe alcohol is enjoyable and they can’t have fun without it. Others believe it’s relaxing to drink. Another misconception is it takes away a person’s anxiety.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy