Bad Bunny is opening a new restaurant in Miami this summer

After taking over the world with his music, acting, and even wrestling skills, Bad Bunny can now add restaurateur to his resumé.

Bad Bunny 2021 Getty Images

The Puerto Rican star teamed up with Miami nightlife mogul David Grutman to create Gekkō, a new Japanese steakhouse restaurant opening in July in Brickell, one of Maimi’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Launching through Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, the restaurant will open at the SLS Lux Brickell Tower, an area particularly known for its colorful corridor. Designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group, Gekkō will feature contemporary graphic wall coverings, jewel tones, wood accents, and will accommodate up to 185 guests. There will also be a dedicated “luxurious” lounge.

Rendering of Gekkō ROCKWELL GROUP

While the venture would be Bad Bunny’s first restaurant business, he says he feels strongly about the concept.

“I have a passion for food, and I’m going to take my time. The thing I look forward to the most, after a day of meetings, interviews, filming, touring, or all of the above, is going out to eat,” Bad Bunny told Highsnobiety in a statement.

The new venture is also fueled by Grutman’s business vision. The Miami nightlife mogul has already collaborated with prominent artists in similar successful launches like Swan and Strawberry Moon , his two restaurants with Pharrell Williams. Other hotspots by Grutman’s Groot Hospitality include Papi Steak , Komodo , and Key Club .

As for its menu, Gekkō will feature plates such as prime cuts and Wagyu beef with Korean barbecue flavors. It will also offer a tableside, flame-seared steak, a complete sushi program, and a six-seat Omakase bar.