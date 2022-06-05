Miami, FL

Bad Bunny is opening a new restaurant in Miami this summer

Adriana Jimenez

After taking over the world with his music, acting, and even wrestling skills, Bad Bunny can now add restaurateur to his resumé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jznd8_0g15dmCC00
Bad Bunny 2021Getty Images

The Puerto Rican star teamed up with Miami nightlife mogul David Grutman to create Gekkō, a new Japanese steakhouse restaurant opening in July in Brickell, one of Maimi’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Launching through Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, the restaurant will open at the SLS Lux Brickell Tower, an area particularly known for its colorful corridor. Designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group, Gekkō will feature contemporary graphic wall coverings, jewel tones, wood accents, and will accommodate up to 185 guests. There will also be a dedicated “luxurious” lounge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5QGY_0g15dmCC00
Rendering of GekkōROCKWELL GROUP

While the venture would be Bad Bunny’s first restaurant business, he says he feels strongly about the concept.

“I have a passion for food, and I’m going to take my time. The thing I look forward to the most, after a day of meetings, interviews, filming, touring, or all of the above, is going out to eat,” Bad Bunny told Highsnobiety in a statement.

The new venture is also fueled by Grutman’s business vision. The Miami nightlife mogul has already collaborated with prominent artists in similar successful launches like Swan and Strawberry Moon, his two restaurants with Pharrell Williams. Other hotspots by Grutman’s Groot Hospitality include Papi Steak, Komodo, and Key Club.

As for its menu, Gekkō will feature plates such as prime cuts and Wagyu beef with Korean barbecue flavors. It will also offer a tableside, flame-seared steak, a complete sushi program, and a six-seat Omakase bar.

Gekkō will open in July 2022 at 8 SE 8th Street. For more information, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bad bunny# miami new restaurant# brickell restuarants# David Grutman# miami

Comments / 15

Published by

Bilingual journalist reporting on all things South Florida.

Miami, FL
1318 followers

More from Adriana Jimenez

Miami, FL

Microsoft is coming to Miami with a new office in Brickell aimed at Latin America

After a long search, the tech giant made the announcement that it would open a Latin America-focused office at 830 Brickell, the city’s newest Class A office space. The new regional hub will serve as headquarters for Microsoft Latin America and will “unite employees across multiple locations supporting collaboration, inspiration, and productivity,” said Mariana Castro, vice president of sales, marketing, and operations for Latin America.“This space will become our new regional hub in addition to supporting other Microsoft businesses.“

Read full story
Miami, FL

The best cheap eats in Miami

What’s better than a delicious meal that also happens to be reasonably priced? We’ve gathered a list of a few restaurants offering delicious food for those looking for a budget-friendly dine-out in Miami.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Where to find the best croquetas in Miami

Croquetas are known as Miami's favorite fried food. The city even hosts an annual summer celebration in honor of the humble snack called Croquetapalooza. The deep-fried fritters of meat and flour come in all shapes, flavors (or fillings), and sizes. Luckily, you won't have to look too hard to find them around Miami, and you can even find them at local supermarkets. But, here are a few spots to try for some of the best croquetas.

Read full story
8 comments
Doral, FL

Eight things to do in Doral for fun day with the family

Approximately 100 new businesses register in Doral every month, showing that the city remains an attractive hub for businesses and local visitors alike. In addition, the area is a favorite for family outings and those who appreciate the abundant parks, golf courses, and cozy downtown area.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Five of the best seafood spots in Miami

Being close to the water has its benefits. Throughout Miami, you can find restaurants serving up fresh and delicious seafood. Here are a few we think you'll love! Pick one for an unforgettable seafood dining experience.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami

Tacos are always a good idea. Thankfully, Miami offers a wide-ranging line-up of great Mexican restaurants. Here are five you should try when the craving hits. This cash-only eatery is known for its authentic "tacos de lengua" (made with beef tongue), carnitas, al pastor, tostadas, tortas and burritos," per the specialties section of its Yelp profile. El Carnal is ideal for a casual friend date or a late-night taco run. The building may not impress at first sight, but the tacos will definitely impress your stomach—which is all that matters.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami

While Miami is not thought of as a classic hiking destination, South Florida does offer plenty of beautiful trails to explore. Here's our roundup of some of the best hiking trails in Miami.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami

From the spaghetti classics to the contemporary plates with truffles, there are days when nothing satisfies more than a fresh pasta paired with a glass of wine. For those days, we have gathered this list that captures some of the best Italian restaurants in Miami.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Ten daytime date ideas in Miami

Looking to impress your significant other? For your romantic consideration and inspiration, here are a few unique date ideas in Miami. Enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities for the day at a luxury Miami hotel. Take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at hotels and resorts near you! ResortPass or Daycation are websites that allow you to purchase day passes to local resorts without having to stay overnight. The price ranges from $25 to $200 for premium access with cabanas.

Read full story
Miami, FL

5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami

There are plenty of reasons to love Mediterranean food. Whether you’ve always had a particular craving for its distinctive flavor, or you’ve recently been won over by the well-known health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, it’s always a good time to try new Mediterranean-inspired restaurants.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation

Are you looking for the perfect spa getaway? How about breakfast in bed? Ever since the pandemic hit, more people are opting for relaxing staycations in their own town to unwind for a few days.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Five of the best Miami spas to unwind

Whether it's a day away from the kids, the job, the world, or life in general, a trip to a spa in Miami is one of the best ways to treat yourself. Miami boasts many world-class spas offering treatments ranging from facials, massages, waxing, energy boosters, and more. So we thought you might need a royal moment and put together a list of a few of our favorite spas in Miami.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The ultimate guide for a solo self-care date in Wynwood

If there's anything the pandemic has taught us, it is that taking care of ourselves should be a top priority. To say that the past year has been stressful is, obviously, an understatement. But with things looking up and Miami slowly coming back to 'normal,' this summer seems like the perfect time to reset, try new things, and enjoy a little self-care date.

Read full story
Miami, FL

5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month

(MIAMI, Fla.) Miami Spice is officially back for its 20th edition! That means that from August 1 through September 30th, foodies can indulge in some of Miami's best restaurants at discounted prices. The annual dining promotion, which offers fixed-price deals on lunch and dinner, has published 114 restaurants participating this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Nowhere in Miami can a minimum-wage worker afford a two-bedroom apartment, studies show

(MIAMI, Fla.) Research shows that nowhere in Florida can a minimum-wage worker afford a two-bedroom apartment at the fair market rent. In its yearly Out of Reach report, the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that Florida residents need to make $24.82 an hour for a yearly salary of $51,619 to afford a two-bedroom home comfortably. The report calculates the fair market price of a two-bedroom home at $1,290.

Read full story
87 comments
Miami, FL

New in Miami: Doral Yard is opening an outdoor entertainment space this fall

(Doral, Fla.) This fall, a new 15,000-square-foot outdoor space called The Backyard is coming to Downtown Doral. The new area is set to be an extension of the already existing Doral Yard, which opened last October and features an indoor food hall, event space, and 'cultural hub.'

Read full story
Miami, FL

Scientists find hammerhead baby shark nursery in Biscayne Bay

(MIAMI, Fla.) Researchers at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami found that a small section of Biscayne Bay appears to be a nursery for juvenile great hammerhead sharks.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Team DeSantis is selling anti-Fauci merch amid rising COVID-19 cases

(MIAMI, Fla.) A new line of merchandise from Gov. Ron DeSantis is creating a stir on social media. The Florida Republican's fundraising group released a batch of merchandise, with some items aiming at White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Read full story
235 comments
Key West, FL

Key West, Florida makes list of the best views for sunsets in the world

(Key West, Fla.) If you're determined to capture some of the best sunsets, look no further -- one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world is right here in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy