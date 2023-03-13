Stockton University’s Donnetrice Allison, Ph.D., selected for international film festival in Canada

Donnetrice Allison, Ph.D., has received accolades for her original script, Teaching While Black.

The series has been selected as a finalist for Best Series Plot at the New York International Film Awards and will be showcased at the International Black & Diversity Film Festival across Canada.

Allison, the Africana Studies program coordinator and communications professor at Stockton University, had no idea where to begin when writing a script in 2018. A year later, she won the distinction of semi-finalist in the WeScreenplay Diverse Voices competition.

For over 25 years, Allison has researched the Intersection of Media Communications and Africana Studies. Her courses analyze the portrayal of black people in film and television. Now, as a screenwriter, she leads the creation of the three-dimensional figures she has longed to see.

On March 2, students, faculty, and supporters gathered at the Stockton University Multicultural Center to watch the 38-minute pilot episode. Nedge Victome portrays Shayna Black, a young activist who leaves her New York home to accept a coveted professorship at a predominantly white university in Indiana. There, she faces the adversities of being a part of the small margin the university considers "diversity and inclusion."

"It's a day of celebration for everyone involved," said Director Aaron Moss. He also serves as an assistant professor of theater and directing at Stockton University,

The film was shot over ten days on the Stockton University campus and Atlantic City. The project was made possible by students, actors, and volunteers, many of whom came from New York, Atlantic City, and Los Angeles.

Allison drew inspiration for the series from her experiences as a 25-year-old faculty member at James Madison University. She initially reached out to professor Moss in 2019 to gain perspective on being a young black faculty in the new millennium.

Dr. Allison Donnetrice and Professor Aaron Moss. Photo by Susan Allen/Stockton University

"When I first read [the script], I realized — nothing has changed," Moss said.

Allison described the comedic tone of the series as a result of finding humor in the absurdity of the experience.

On their YouTube channel, named after Shayna Black, the duo shares their experiences teaching at predominantly white institutions for the first time. As well as their time as graduate students, the importance of representation in the classroom, building bridges in the community, and their motivations for becoming faculty mentors.

After the premiere, guests asked questions and gave feedback. Allison and Moss provided students firsthand insight into entering film festivals. They confirmed that the following episode script is complete.

Allison and Moss expressed gratitude toward external donors, university funding, and grant programs for their contributions to the project. In addition, a successful Indiegogo campaign in September 2022 surpassed its $5,000 goal, raising $6,000 with the help of numerous supporters.

For now, Teaching While Black is not available to the public as it is in the process of submission to multiple film festivals. To receive updates on the up-and-coming series, you can visit @teachingwhileblacktv on Instagram.