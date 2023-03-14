Hearing about the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail began today before the Illinois Supreme Court

Gavel Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The Illinois Supreme Court began hearing arguments from both sides today in regards to the elimination of cash bail within the entire state. The elimination of cash bail throughout Illinois was a part of the SAFE-T Act that was passed in September of last year.

There were no issues with the SAFE-T Act except for the elimination of cash bail. If cash bail is eliminated, then people within the state that are charged with crimes like second-degree murder, arson, robbery, aggravated battery, gun offenses, and drug offenses would be able to remain free until their assigned court date. Hypothetically, they would only receive a citation as if they committed a parking ticket. That would give a criminal up to an extra 90 days to commit even more crimes. Also, thousands of jailed criminals awaiting trial would be released immediately. The comparison to what would happen within the Land of Lincoln would be something out of a movie from the "Purge" series.

At the end of last year, a Kankakee county judge declared that the elimination of cash bail was unconstitutional in favor of around half of Illinois counties State's Attorney's offices. Surprisingly, the elimination of cash bail is being pushed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. He claims that cash bail is unconstitutional even though cash bail is documented in Article I, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution.

Hopefully, the Illinois Supreme Court will rule against the elimination of cash bail. Even parents teach their children that if they do something wrong, then they have to pay the consequences.

Elimination of cash bail in other states has always resulted in an increase in crime. After New York passed bail reform in 2019, crime went up between 15 and 30 percent from 2019 to 2021. After California passed bail reform, violent crime tripled.