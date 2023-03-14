Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off on 3/16

Basketball Photo by Guilherme Alvares on Unsplash

The month of March is about to experience even more madness with the Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off on Thursday, March 16th from 6 PM to 8 PM CST. The Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off is sponsored by WJOL 1340 AM radio station. Hosting the event will be long-time WJOL radio talk show host Scott Slocum. This event will be at the Hooters located at 3301 Hennepin Drive right outside of Louis Joliet Mall.

While watching NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games, you will have a chance to win prizes at the venue. To win a prize, you will have to compete against Hooters waitresses. A Pop-A-Shot basketball arcade game will be placed inside of Hooters. You will then have to make more shots than the Hooters waitress that you will competing against at the time.

This Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off could be used as pre-game for St. Patrick's Day on Friday. Your drinking muscles could use a workout before getting sloshed on one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

Plus, you are pretty much guaranteed of winning a prize because I have never heard of a Hooters waitress that could shoot a basketball with any accuracy. The only way that I could see you losing is if you are completely distracted while shooting jumpers.

If you do not show up to the Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off, then Nick Adams will have a problem with you. You do not want the "Alpha Male" to litter you with Greek alphabets. The promo video for the event is below.