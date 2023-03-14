Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off on 3/16

Adrian Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W18dr_0lImAhHt00
BasketballPhoto byGuilherme AlvaresonUnsplash

The month of March is about to experience even more madness with the Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off on Thursday, March 16th from 6 PM to 8 PM CST. The Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off is sponsored by WJOL 1340 AM radio station. Hosting the event will be long-time WJOL radio talk show host Scott Slocum. This event will be at the Hooters located at 3301 Hennepin Drive right outside of Louis Joliet Mall.

While watching NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games, you will have a chance to win prizes at the venue. To win a prize, you will have to compete against Hooters waitresses. A Pop-A-Shot basketball arcade game will be placed inside of Hooters. You will then have to make more shots than the Hooters waitress that you will competing against at the time.

This Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off could be used as pre-game for St. Patrick's Day on Friday. Your drinking muscles could use a workout before getting sloshed on one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

Plus, you are pretty much guaranteed of winning a prize because I have never heard of a Hooters waitress that could shoot a basketball with any accuracy. The only way that I could see you losing is if you are completely distracted while shooting jumpers.

If you do not show up to the Hooters Big College Basketball Tip Off, then Nick Adams will have a problem with you. You do not want the "Alpha Male" to litter you with Greek alphabets. The promo video for the event is below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hooters# college basketball# nick adams# scott slocum# wjol

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
2K followers

More from Adrian Holman

2023 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen schedule

The NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament is now down to the Sweet Sixteen. This year's tournament has been filled with plenty of upsets. This year is the first time since 1998 that only two #1 seeds advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Mobile Food Pantry on 3/22

Many people are facing a food dilemma this week because they spent their money that they had budgeted for groceries this week on corned beef and green beer over St. Patrick's Day weekend. Fortunately, nobody has to go hungry in the area this week.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

2023 Men's NIT Quarterfinals schedule

The stakes are high this week in the Men's National Invitational Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals. The winners in these four games will qualify for the NIT Final Four next week at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. What happens in Vegas next week is the NIT Final Four.

Read full story

2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen schedule

March Madness is down to the Sweet Sixteen after a wonderful weekend of college basketball. The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has been filled with so many twists and turns this year.

Read full story

Former President Trump says that he will be arrested on 3/21

On Saturday, former US President Donald Trump stated that he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21st. The reason for the potential prosecution is for using campaign funds to give out a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 before the General Election.

Read full story
12 comments

CDC releases maternal mortality rates in the USA

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released the 2021 Maternal Mortality Rates in the USA report on Thursday from their headquarters in Atlanta. Although the United States has the most technological advances in the medical field, maternal mortality rates have gone up for the fourth consecutive year.

Read full story
58 comments
Yorkville, IL

2023 Yorkville St. Patrick's Day Celebration on 3/18

If you are looking to party some more after St. Paddy's Day, then head over to downtown Yorkville for this year's Yorkville St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Saturday, March 18th.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

2023 NIT Second Round schedule

The second round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) will take place on Saturday, March 18th and on Sunday, March 19th. The NIT has been good so far with five upsets in the first round. We will find out who will be able to continue their postseason this weekend. The teams are now two wins away from being in the NIT Final Four that will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Read full story
Mchenry County, IL

2023 McHenry ShamROCKS The Fox from 3/17 to 3/19

Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend in McHenry County with this year's McHenry ShamROCKS The Fox event from Friday, March 17th until Sunday, March 19th. The party will take place all three days in downtown McHenry at Miller Point Park. Green beer will be waiting for you all three days.

Read full story
Daytona Beach, FL

2023 College Basketball Invitational schedule

The 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational (CBI) will take place from Saturday, March 18th to Wednesday, March 22nd at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Here is a look at the tournament schedule. The first round games and the quarterfinal games will be televised on FloHoops. The semifinal games and the CBI Championship Game will be televised on ESPN2. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Read full story

Pet photos with the Easter Bunny on 3/19

Bring your pet to Orland Square Mall on Sunday, March 19th from 6 PM to 7 PM CST so that you can have your pet take a picture with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny set-up will be on the upper level at the Von Maur wing of Orland Square Mall. If you plan to attend the extravaganza, then the representatives at Orland Square Mall are requesting that you enter through the mall entrance next to Texas de Brazil. However, the representatives at Orland Square Mall need to be questioned as why they want people to bring their pets into close proximity of a restaurant. Hopefully, they cleared that concern with the Illinois Department of Health.

Read full story
Illinois State

Hearing about the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail began today before the Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court began hearing arguments from both sides today in regards to the elimination of cash bail within the entire state. The elimination of cash bail throughout Illinois was a part of the SAFE-T Act that was passed in September of last year.

Read full story
7 comments
Dayton, OH

2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Four schedule

March Madness is in full gear with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 14th with the First Four. The First Four began in 2011 when the tournament field was expanded from 65 teams to 68 teams. Having the First Four games allows for some teams to receive exposure. Plus, we no longer have to wait until Thursday for the tournament to begin.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

2023 NIT Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round schedule

For those teams that did not make the Big Dance, they still have something big to play for in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The NIT semifinals and the NIT final will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Any reason to go to Las Vegas is a good reason to go to Las Vegas.

Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Pathways to Professions Career Expo on 3/15

The Pathways to Professions Career Expo will take place at the Romeoville Athletic and Events Center on Wednesday, March 15th from 2:30 PM to 5 PM CST. If you are looking for a job in the Will County area, then this career fair is the one that you cannot miss because of the amount of opportunities that will be made available to you on Wednesday. This career expo will be the largest job fair in Will County for the entire year.

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

2023 Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on 3/12

The 2023 Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade will begin at 1 PM CST in downtown Plainfield. Make sure that you get there early because the streets will be packed with hundreds of people and a few of the intersections will be blocked off.

Read full story
3 comments
Rosemont, IL

Sneaker Convention on 3/11

Sneakerheads, where are you at? The Chicago Got Sole sneaker convention will be at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from 12 PM until 6 PM CST. General admission to the event is $30. No credit cards will be accepted at the door. The general admission ticket will give you entry into the sneaker convention and will allow for you to bring a maximum of three pairs of sneakers into the venue so that you will be able to trade with vendors or with other people that are going to be there at the Donald E. Stephens Convention. Please make sure that you spray some Dr. Scholl's on those soles before you bring them to the event.

Read full story
4 comments
Princeton, NJ

2023 Ivy League Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Are you ready for Ivy Madness? I hope that you prepared because the 2023 Ivy Men's Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA will take place at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, NJ from Saturday, March 11th to Sunday, March 12th.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Correctional Officer Training Testing and Screening at USF on 3/10

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will be conducting a correctional officer training and screening session at the University of St. Francis on Friday, March 10th from 6:30 AM until 4 PM. The State of Illinois has many positions opened at this current time in the Joliet area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy