2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Four schedule

March Madness is in full gear with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 14th with the First Four. The First Four began in 2011 when the tournament field was expanded from 65 teams to 68 teams. Having the First Four games allows for some teams to receive exposure. Plus, we no longer have to wait until Thursday for the tournament to begin.

Here is a look at the First Four schedule. All four games will be played at the UD Arena in Dayton and will be televised on truTV. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Tuesday, March 14

#16 Southeast Missouri State (19-16) vs #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10) - 6:40 PM.

Southeast Missouri State pulled off four wins in a row as the fifth seed in order to win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The player to watch for the Redhawks is guard Phillip Russell, who led the team in scoring (18.2 ppg) and in assists (5 apg).

Last season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost to Texas Southern in the First Four. This season, the Islanders will be looking to have a different outcome. The winner of this game will play Alabama on Thursday.

#11 Pitt (22-11) vs #11 Mississippi State (21-12) - 9:10 PM.

Pitt looked like a lock to make the Big Dance in the middle of the season after defeating North Carolina and Virginia in back-to-back games, but lost three of their four games in order to back into the First Four Game. Guard Jamarius Burton is their leading scorer with 15.6 ppg, but he does most of his damage in the post.

Mississippi State had a strange season because they won only lost one non-conference game. In the SEC, their only good wins were against Missouri and Arkansas. However, they were able to defeat Marquette and TCU in non-conference play. The winner of this game will play Iowa State on Thursday.

Wednesday, March 15

#16 Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) vs #16 Texas Southern (14-20) - 6:40 PM.

Fairleigh Dickinson should not even be in this tournament because they lost the NEC Championship Game to Merrimack. As mentioned above, Texas Southern won their First Four game last season. The winner of this game will play Purdue on Friday.

#11 Nevada (22-10) vs #11 Arizona State (22-12) - 9:10 PM.

Nevada coach Steve Alford won the NCAA Tournament as a player in 1987. Arizona State Bobby Hurley won the NCAA Tournament as a player in 1991 and in 1992. Now, they will coach against each other in the First Four.