2023 NIT Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round schedule

For those teams that did not make the Big Dance, they still have something big to play for in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The NIT semifinals and the NIT final will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Any reason to go to Las Vegas is a good reason to go to Las Vegas.

Also, a team can use the NIT in order to propel themselves into the NCAA Tournament next season. For example, Xavier defeated Texas A&M in last season's NIT Championship. Both teams have high seeds in this season's NCAA Tournament.

Here is a look at the first round schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Tuesday, March 14

Hofstra (24-9) at Rutgers (19-14) - 7 PM (ESPNU).

Toledo (27-7) at Michigan (17-15) - 7 PM (ESPN2).

Southern Miss (25-7) at UAB (25-9) - 8:30 PM (ESPN+).

Villanova (17-16) at Liberty (26-8) - 9 PM (ESPN2).

Yale (21-8) at Vanderbilt (20-14) - 9 PM (ESPNU).

Bradley (25-9) at Wisconsin (17-14) - 9:30 PM (ESPN).

Eastern Washington (22-10) at Washington State (22-10) - 11 PM (ESPNU).

Seton Hall (17-15) at Colorado (17-16) - 11 PM (ESPN2).

Wednesday, March 15

UCF (18-14) at Florida (16-16) - 7 PM (ESPN2).

Youngstown State (24-9) at Oklahoma State (18-15) - 7 PM (ESPN+).

Morehead State (21-11) at Clemson (23-10) - 7 PM (ESPN+).

Alcorn State (18-13) at North Texas (26-7) - 8 PM (ESPN+).

Virginia Tech (19-14) at Cincinnati (21-12) - 9 PM (ESPN2).

Santa Clara (23-9) at Sam Houston State (25-7) - 9 PM (ESPN+).

Utah Valley (25-8) at New Mexico (22-11) - 10 PM (ESPN+).

UC Irvine (23-11) at Oregon (19-14) - 11 PM (ESPN2).

