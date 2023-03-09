Correctional Officer Training Testing and Screening at USF on 3/10

Officer Photo by Jack Finnigan on Unsplash

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will be conducting a correctional officer training and screening session at the University of St. Francis on Friday, March 10th from 6:30 AM until 4 PM. The State of Illinois has many positions opened at this current time in the Joliet area.

The two types of positions that are opened with IDOC are for a correctional officer trainee and for a correctional treatment officer trainee. The difference between the two positions is that a treatment officer is certified to administer medical treatment in emergency situations at the correctional facility.

The starting pay for both of these positions can jump-start your financial situation for the rest of 2023. The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee is $47,508 per year, and the starting pay for a correctional treatment officer trainee is $54,648 annually. A weekly breakdown would be $913.61 and $1,050.92 respectively.

Before you show up on Friday morning, you do have to apply first. You will have to apply on this link provided by IDOC. The application is rather easy to fill out. If you do apply, you will have to give them your personal information. Please make sure that there are no typos when you enter your email address because all of the screening information will be sent by email.

When you show up on Friday morning after filling out the application, then please make sure that you bring a valid driver's license and your high school diploma or GED.

Please make sure that you are well-rested because the testing and the screening will be all day. You will have to take a written test. After the written test is complete, you will have to do a physical screening. Be mentally and physically sharp tomorrow so that you can put yourself in line to broaden your horizons.