Maple Syrup Magic on 3/11

Are you ready to tap for sap? You will be able to do some tapping at the Maple Syrup Magic presentations on Saturday, March 11th at the Plum Creek Nature Center. Tapping is so popular that there will be two Maple Syrup Magic sessions on Saturday. The first session will be from 10 AM until 12 PM CST, and the second session will be from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Maple Syrup Magic is free to attend, but you will need to register by Friday, March 10th. At the time of this writing, there are seven spots left for each session. The Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road in Crete Township.

Although the maple tree is associated with Canada, maple trees do grow throughout the northern part of the USA. The best time to tap for sap is right now before leaves return for spring. During winter, the sap remains stored within the maple tree.

At Maple Syrup Magic, you will learn how Native Americans and the pioneering colonizers learned how to tap for sap hundreds of years ago so that they could make maple syrup. Once they began tapping, they had to tap the sap for a long time because 40 gallons of sap only makes one gallon of maple syrup.

You will also be able to tap the sap on Saturday because there are maple trees on site at the Plum Creek Nature Center. Bring some pancakes or some waffles because you will be able to taste some maple syrup. All of that tapping will make you hungry.